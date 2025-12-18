Florida DMV Finally Clarify Confusing License Plate Frame Law

Adding a decorative frame to your license plate is one of the simplest and non-invasive forms of car customization out there. Unfortunately, depending on where you're driving, this simple piece of car decor can cause lots of trouble. Specifically, Florida license plate laws have left drivers confused and hit with fines. The regulation that governs these frames went into effect on October 1 of this year and sets guidelines on how much of the plate can be covered. However, Florida drivers have found the new rules unclear. Thus, state officials have come forward to clarify what the law actually states.

On December 15, the official X account of the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles made a post to dispel confusion over Florida Statute 320.262. Per the FLHSMV, a license plate frame is only an issue if it does either or both of these things: covers the alphanumeric plate identifier and obscures the decal located on the top right corner of the plate. Any other text or imagery doesn't need to be visible so long as the aforementioned elements can be seen. The post by the FLHSMV included a picture of a frame that would be considered legal to further drive the point home. While this rule won't impact drivers who don't have any fancy license plate decorations, for those who enjoy customizing their ride in this way, staying informed is key. The punishments for violating this new law aren't to be overlooked.