Florida License Plate Law Continues To Confuse Drivers Hit With Fines

Back in October, the state of Florida enacted a law that dictated what license plate covers can be used and what information on the plate is required to be visible at all times. On the surface, that hardly seems newsworthy for anyone apart from people who are actively involved in any license plate-related malfeasance in the state of Florida. However, the law seems to be a little more strict than drivers initially thought and can, in practice, seem a little more confusing than initially thought.

Originally, the law was put in place to prevent people from outright covering their license plates and, according to ABC News 3 in Florida, stem fraud and hit-and-runs. That all seems well and good until regular people not committing fraud were getting pulled over and issued warnings.

Now, license plate frames could be infringing on the new law and drivers want clarification as to what is and isn't allowed.