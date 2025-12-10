Car Registration Stickers Could Become A Thing Of The Past In Florida

If Miami-Dade County Tax Collector Dariel Fernandez gets his way, Florida drivers may soon no longer have to peel and stick those little yellow registration decals on their license plates. Fernandez recently introduced a proposal urging the state's legislature, as well as the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, to eliminate the physical sticker completely.

His plan wouldn't change the requirement to register vehicles annually, but would instead replace the decal with a form of digital verification that allows law enforcement to check and confirm registration instantly. Fernandez sees it as the most obvious thing to do in this modern age, especially with several other states (including Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Connecticut) already phasing out or shifting away from traditional decals in favor of digital alternatives.

If approved, it's something that could save Miami-Dade residents alone millions of dollars a year in production, mailing, and replacement costs. Plus, it would streamline the registration process, cut down on theft of decals, and reduce fraud, like the fakes recently busted in New York. Not to mention, Fernandez says (via the Office of the County Tax Collector website) the digital verification aspect is something the state already has ready and available to use.