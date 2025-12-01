NY Cops Bust Crafty Driver For Faking Car's Documentation In Crayon

There are expert master forgers, and then there's the guy who drew his own New York vehicle inspection and registration documents using crayon. On Friday, November 21, New York State Police posted a picture on Facebook of a car's windshield displaying stickers that had clearly been drawn by hand using a mix of marker pens and crayon. "As a friendly reminder," the Facebook post said, "arts and crafts supplies do not count as valid documentation".

The vehicle, driven by 50-year-old Gregory T. Cawley, was stopped by a state trooper due to suspected switched plates. The handmade documentation just added to the list of violations he received, including using incorrect license plates, driving without a valid license, operating an unregistered vehicle, and not having a valid inspection. He was also charged with not having a left-side mirror and exhaust system violations. The car was immediately taken off the road by the police.

Switched plates are illegal, like ghost plates used by drivers to avoid toll charges. Driving a car with incorrect plates can result in a fine of up to $200. Failure to display an inspection ticket can land you with a fine of $100, although state surcharges can almost double that figure. The penalty for driving an unregistered vehicle can be as much as $300, and can result in jail time for repeat offenders.