Used Car Scam: How To Check For 'Dummy Stickers' Before You Buy

Buying a brand-new car comes with a heap of benefits. Everything is, of course, brand-new; the car itself will be sold with a comprehensive warranty package, and naturally, this all helps you as the buyer to develop a solid peace of mind about the product you are buying. However, the downside is that buying such a car now costs upward of $50,000 on average, so it's not exactly within the realm of affordability for many of us.

So, for the rest of us, there is the used car market. The upside here is that cars are much cheaper. The downside, though, is the reduced peace of mind. Cars can be sold with no warranty, sellers might not be open about issues the car has, and you run the risk of being scammed, too. There are various scams to be aware of when buying a car, such as title washing and phantom listings, but 'dummy stickers' are something else you need to keep an eye out for, too.

These stickers effectively replicate those given out after a vehicle has passed a legal safety or emissions inspection. Some states don't require regular inspections, but most do, and if a car needs expensive repairs to pass such an inspection, such as a new catalytic converter, the seller might be inclined to instead simply fit a dummy inspection sticker and sell the car as trouble-free and legal.