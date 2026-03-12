Lawsuit Could See Florida License Plate Law Declared Unconstitutional

It's never fun getting a ticket, but does Florida's new license plate law go as far as to violate the U.S. Constitution? A recent lawsuit filed in federal court is trying to argue "Yes." The complaint was officially filed by the legal service Ticket Toro, and it specifically challenges Florida Statute 320.061. That law bans drivers from altering or obstructing their license plates, but fails to really define what an alteration or obstruction really is. Ticket Toro argues that leaves both drivers and police to interpret the rule in their own ways, and that just won't do.

In fact, Ticket Toro says that vagueness violates the Due Process Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment. They're hoping for a statewide injunction to block enforcement of the statute and for any citations issued under it to be expunged. Ticket Toro is also challenging the law in a related motion in Miami-Dade County Court. Since the law took effect, that one county alone has handed out over 400 tickets tied to the statute. (One even led to an arrest in December 2025 after police said a decorative frame partially covered a letter "S" in the phrase "Sunshine State.") Ticket Toro argues that many tickets is proof of why the law violates the constitution: Criminal laws have to provide fair notice and consistent enforcement standards.