Lawsuit Could See Florida License Plate Law Declared Unconstitutional
It's never fun getting a ticket, but does Florida's new license plate law go as far as to violate the U.S. Constitution? A recent lawsuit filed in federal court is trying to argue "Yes." The complaint was officially filed by the legal service Ticket Toro, and it specifically challenges Florida Statute 320.061. That law bans drivers from altering or obstructing their license plates, but fails to really define what an alteration or obstruction really is. Ticket Toro argues that leaves both drivers and police to interpret the rule in their own ways, and that just won't do.
In fact, Ticket Toro says that vagueness violates the Due Process Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment. They're hoping for a statewide injunction to block enforcement of the statute and for any citations issued under it to be expunged. Ticket Toro is also challenging the law in a related motion in Miami-Dade County Court. Since the law took effect, that one county alone has handed out over 400 tickets tied to the statute. (One even led to an arrest in December 2025 after police said a decorative frame partially covered a letter "S" in the phrase "Sunshine State.") Ticket Toro argues that many tickets is proof of why the law violates the constitution: Criminal laws have to provide fair notice and consistent enforcement standards.
This battle over plates has been raging for months now
Florida Statute 320.061 has actually been confusing drivers a lot over the past year. The changes first took place in October 2025, then Florida changed the law even further in December. That made it illegal for drivers to use anything that blocks, distorts or even slightly obscures a license plate (including tinted covers, reflective sprays, LED attachments, or decorative frames). Just as drivers started getting used to the language from the October rollout, the confusing license plate frame law got switched up two months later.
Florida isn't messing around, either: Knowingly driving with an obscured plate is considered a second-degree misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail or a $500 fine. The license plate frame obstruction law also includes harsher penalties for anybody manufacturing plate-blocking devices or using them for criminal activity. Supporters of the law say it'll help law enforcement and tolling agencies find vehicles much more easily than before. But critics still say the statute lacks clear enough definitions. For now, we wait and see if the courts agree.