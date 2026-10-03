Alfa Romeo's New One-Off Supercar Is A Carbon Fiber Work Of Art

Alfa Romeo recently unveiled a very special version of its limited-production 33 Stradale supercar at the Alfa Romeo Museum in Arese, Italy, the same country where Alfa Romeo cars are built. It is one of only 33 examples that will be produced. This is the Perla Nera, which translates to "Black Pearl" in English. It is the only 33 Stradale in the series that will be made with a matte-finished, completely exposed body made of carbon fiber, which for the Perla Nera will be black.

The 33 Stradale was inspired by Alfa Romeo's famous 1967 33 Stradale, the street legal version of Alfa's extremely successful Tipo 33 racing car, which is one of the best Alfa Romeos of all time. Only 18 examples of the 1967 33 Stradale were ever produced, making it even rarer than the modern-day version.

The 33 Stradale Perla Nera was specifically made for its owner, identified in the press release as, "a passionate collector and profound connoisseur of the automotive world." Their initials have been added to the car's gear selector. The design of the carbon fiber accentuates the front hood's V-shape, while a herringbone pattern adorns its roof. Other distinctive features include a black Alcantara interior with a driver's seat tailored to the owner's body, four black alloy wheels, black brake calipers, and no exterior badging, with the exception of the Alfa badge at the front and the brand name on the rear, both in black, of course.