Alfa Romeo's New One-Off Supercar Is A Carbon Fiber Work Of Art
Alfa Romeo recently unveiled a very special version of its limited-production 33 Stradale supercar at the Alfa Romeo Museum in Arese, Italy, the same country where Alfa Romeo cars are built. It is one of only 33 examples that will be produced. This is the Perla Nera, which translates to "Black Pearl" in English. It is the only 33 Stradale in the series that will be made with a matte-finished, completely exposed body made of carbon fiber, which for the Perla Nera will be black.
The 33 Stradale was inspired by Alfa Romeo's famous 1967 33 Stradale, the street legal version of Alfa's extremely successful Tipo 33 racing car, which is one of the best Alfa Romeos of all time. Only 18 examples of the 1967 33 Stradale were ever produced, making it even rarer than the modern-day version.
The 33 Stradale Perla Nera was specifically made for its owner, identified in the press release as, "a passionate collector and profound connoisseur of the automotive world." Their initials have been added to the car's gear selector. The design of the carbon fiber accentuates the front hood's V-shape, while a herringbone pattern adorns its roof. Other distinctive features include a black Alcantara interior with a driver's seat tailored to the owner's body, four black alloy wheels, black brake calipers, and no exterior badging, with the exception of the Alfa badge at the front and the brand name on the rear, both in black, of course.
What else should you know about the Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale Perla Nero?
The Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale Perla Nero, like all of the 33 Stradales that are worth their price tags, is a mid-engine design featuring a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine producing 630 horsepower. The power is sent to an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission driving the rear wheels. Performance includes a 0-62 mph time of less than three seconds, while its top speed is 207 mph. The Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale uses a carbon-fiber monocoque combined with an aluminum H-frame chassis for the utmost stiffness with the lowest possible weight.
The 33 Stradale Perla Nero was the first Bottega Alfa Romeo-developed project, dedicated to creating exclusive and limited editions of appropriate Alfa Romeo vehicles. It is a part of Stellantis' BottegaFuoriserie, which was created in late 2025 to provide bespoke customization of both Alfa Romeo and Maserati vehicles, though the two companies will operate individually and not together. Both firms have woken up to the fact that there is an excellent market for limited-production exotic cars, which collectors tend to snap right up at premium prices, paying lots extra for custom touches that make their personal versions unique.
If you happen to be in Italy before October 18th, the Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale Perla Nero will be on display in Arese at the Alfa Romeo Museum. It will likely be your only opportunity to see this spectacular car before it disappears into its private collection. All 33 examples have long been spoken for. The base price of the 33 Stradale is more than $2 million, so add plenty of zeros to that.