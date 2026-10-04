Billy Joel's Legendary Motorcycle Collection Is Headed To The Auction Block

From Keanu Reeves to Jay Leno to Tom Cruise, there are plenty of celebrities with motorcycle collections. Singer Billy Joel may have one of the coolest. Over time, the musician has amassed a collection of over 70 vintage motorcycles, and they are now going to auction.

Joel has been collecting and restoring vintage motorcycles for decades. He even operated 20th Century Cycles, a bike museum and repair shop on Long Island, for 15 years before it closed in 2025. But Joel doesn't just collect — he rides. He even got in an infamous motorcycle accident in 1982 that damaged his left hand.

"I've always been drawn to bikes built by people who cared about getting every detail right," Joel said in a statement (via Gooding Christie's). "I've loved building this collection. Now it's someone else's turn to hit the road." The 70 vintage motorcycles will be auctioned by Gooding Christie's and Retromobile New York Auctions on November 20th and 21st, located at the Javits Center in New York City. Money raised at the auction will go towards the non-profit Joel Foundation, which funds students and local music organizations.