Billy Joel's Legendary Motorcycle Collection Is Headed To The Auction Block
From Keanu Reeves to Jay Leno to Tom Cruise, there are plenty of celebrities with motorcycle collections. Singer Billy Joel may have one of the coolest. Over time, the musician has amassed a collection of over 70 vintage motorcycles, and they are now going to auction.
Joel has been collecting and restoring vintage motorcycles for decades. He even operated 20th Century Cycles, a bike museum and repair shop on Long Island, for 15 years before it closed in 2025. But Joel doesn't just collect — he rides. He even got in an infamous motorcycle accident in 1982 that damaged his left hand.
"I've always been drawn to bikes built by people who cared about getting every detail right," Joel said in a statement (via Gooding Christie's). "I've loved building this collection. Now it's someone else's turn to hit the road." The 70 vintage motorcycles will be auctioned by Gooding Christie's and Retromobile New York Auctions on November 20th and 21st, located at the Javits Center in New York City. Money raised at the auction will go towards the non-profit Joel Foundation, which funds students and local music organizations.
Billy Joel's vintage motorcycle collection had a few standouts
Billy Joel didn't appear to discriminate when it came to buying vintage motorcycles. The auction includes motorcycles from Ducati, Kawasaki, Yamaha, Harley-Davidson, Triumph, Honda, and BMW. There are a few standouts in Joel's collection that are expected to bring in tens of thousands of dollars. The first is the 1978 Triumph T140 Bonneville, which could get up to $15,000 at auction. The custom paint job features a sparkling blue body with piano keys on the fuel tank and "Billy Joel 150" written on the air box. Madison Square Garden gave this to Joel as a gift after he sold out his 150th show, making it quite special to fans of the musician.
Another interesting bike is the 1982 Ducati 900 Mike Hailwood replica, worth up to $25,000. This is a convincing replica of the superbike that Hailwood rode when he won the 1978 Isle of Man. This iconic race is still going to this day despite being considered one of the most dangerous races of all time due to its 219 turns over nearly 38 miles.
The 1975 Ducati 750 Sport is another bike to watch, expected to sell for up to $35,000. Produced between 1973 and 1978, this Ducati is often considered one of the most beautiful motorcycles ever made. But it also had incredible performance at the time thanks to its L-twin-engine making 65 horsepower, giving it a desirable racing heritage. Joel's 750 Sport has been completely restored, standing out in a bright yellow.