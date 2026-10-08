What Does The Circled '1' Icon Mean On Google Maps?

In general, drivers have to learn a lot of signs to be functional members of society on the road. In the past, this meant knowing things like the difference between yellow and white speed limit signs or what the shapes mean. However, modern drivers need to know even more symbols, including the ones we can find in modern navigation apps. These days, many drivers depend on apps like Google Maps to guide them through new destinations. Apart from no longer needing to use physical maps or print one off the internet before we head off, it also adds information that can save us time, money, and effort, such as knowing if and how much the expected toll fee for a route is.

In 2022, Google Maps announced a new feature on its official X account that lets you see estimated toll prices for your planned route. It's the circled '1' icon you see next to the time and distance calculation. When there's an option to take a toll-free road, Google Maps will display routes with "Toll," as well as the estimated time it will take. Should there only be a marginal difference in travel time, you can simply opt to tap the route that says "No Tolls". But if you think it is almost never worth the money, doesn't cut a significant amount of time, or you prefer to check the information in other ways, you can simply change your app recommendation settings. Here's how.