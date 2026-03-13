Why Traffic Camera Tickets & Toll Charges Will Cost You More In A Rental Car

There are certain risks to consider with a rental. Renting a car seat along with a rented car, for instance, can be a bad decision. Another hidden danger you may not have considered is that toll charges and tickets from cameras can cost significantly more when you're driving a rental.

According to The Washington Post in 2022, the co-founder of car rental company Kyte, Ludwig Schoenack, has declared that "historically, tolls have been a profit center for car rental companies." One reason for this is that a rented vehicle often uses a rented transponder. There's a charge for that, and then, of course, the toll itself must be paid. Different rental companies offer different services and methods of doing so. Hertz's PlatePass All-Inclusive Tolling service is pre-paid for each day of the rental and available in 25 U.S. states, including Florida, California, and Washington State. Hertz notes that drivers who don't register for PlatePass, or who use toll roads outside the program, may be charged administrative fees, on top of the highest applicable toll charges.

It's critical, then, to be fully familiar with the policies of your rental company and any toll roads you may cover on your journey, to avoid unpleasant and expensive surprises. Enterprise warns, "You are responsible for all costs, fines, violations, and tolls, as well as an administrative fee we charge for processing and billing." This also means that should you get a traffic camera ticket, it's often not just the fine you'll be paying. In the case of Avis, a $20 admin fee is charged for processing parking or traffic tickets, meaning that a fine that would've been a round $100 (for example) is suddenly 20% more.