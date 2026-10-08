Should You Keep The Box Your TV Came In?
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Larger-than-life TV screens often come in cardboard boxes to ensure they arrive at your home in one piece. But is it worth keeping them? While it's still under warranty, it probably is. As with all types of electronics, there's a chance that your TV doesn't work the way it should out of the box, and you may need to return it. If you've bought your TV from Costco, you might want to hold on to the box for as long as its extended warranty is valid. Also, keep the box if you're thinking of reselling it, which may be the case if you're living somewhere temporarily. In some situations, it makes more sense to offload it than deal with the risks and costs of transportation. You might be able to get a better price for it, as well as some added peace of mind for the next owner.
For people with large storage spaces, it might not affect your day-to-day as much, especially if you can flatten it out and tuck it away in an attic that no one really visits. In any case, if you do decide to keep your TV's box, you'll want to store it properly to avoid mold, fire hazards, or insect infestations. But if you have decided that your TV boxes have outlived their time, it doesn't mean you need to trash them right away. Here are some things you can do with them.
What to do with old TV boxes
Because they're made of durable material, cardboard boxes have plenty of other practical uses in our homes. Brands like Samsung have created upcycled packaging programs, which help customers turn their TV packaging into everything from everyday furniture to cat houses with step-by-step instructions. You can always turn any TV box into scratching pads pretty easily. It's also a great base for all kinds of DIY crafting projects, like building playhouses, games, or party decorations. Lastly, cardboard is a great DIY solution for unique storage problems. In a straightforward way, you can use the box itself to store seasonal items, or you can put them under lawn mower tires to keep them from going flat.
If you don't want the hassle of using your regular cutter, there are specialized tools like the Sasuw Electric Cardboard Cutter that you can get at Walmart. Not only does it have safety mechanisms to avoid accidentally cutting yourself, but it can also help you cut cardboard more uniformly, even if you have limited hand mobility. But if you're one of those people who can't handle clutter, you may have already thrown away the box before you need it. Should you need to transport your television screen from one place to another, you still have options to do it safely. For TV owners willing to take the risk, there are different methods to pack it depending on how intense the journey is.
What to do if you've thrown away your TV's box
Moving companies like BOX USA offer expandable TV moving boxes. They come in different sizes, so you may save money if you have a smaller TV. Made of single-wall corrugated cardboard, its largest size retails for around $50 and measures 40 inches by 60 inches by 3.5 inches. It has a size limit of 75 inches and can hold up to 65 pounds. But you may need additional edge-protection corners to keep it from moving around, which would add another $15.95 if you get them from U-Haul.
Alternatively, U-Haul also sells TV packing kits for just under $70. Designed to fit screens up to 70 inches, they also include foam protectors and easy-to-lift handles. However, you will still need to buy the bubble wrap, foam, or anti-static TV covers separately. To give you an idea of how much this will set you back, you can get the SYBECHATF foam flat screen TV cover for $25, which is basically a bubble wrap that can fit screens up to 65 inches.
For a more affordable solution, you can get a pack of three moving blankets from UDAREIT for $25.99. The good news is that once you're done moving your TV, you can use moving blankets for things like soundproofing and insulation. But if you don't want to take any risks, you can always hire professional movers, who have the knowledge and expertise to do it safely.