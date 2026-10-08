Should You Keep The Box Your TV Came In?

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Larger-than-life TV screens often come in cardboard boxes to ensure they arrive at your home in one piece. But is it worth keeping them? While it's still under warranty, it probably is. As with all types of electronics, there's a chance that your TV doesn't work the way it should out of the box, and you may need to return it. If you've bought your TV from Costco, you might want to hold on to the box for as long as its extended warranty is valid. Also, keep the box if you're thinking of reselling it, which may be the case if you're living somewhere temporarily. In some situations, it makes more sense to offload it than deal with the risks and costs of transportation. You might be able to get a better price for it, as well as some added peace of mind for the next owner.

For people with large storage spaces, it might not affect your day-to-day as much, especially if you can flatten it out and tuck it away in an attic that no one really visits. In any case, if you do decide to keep your TV's box, you'll want to store it properly to avoid mold, fire hazards, or insect infestations. But if you have decided that your TV boxes have outlived their time, it doesn't mean you need to trash them right away. Here are some things you can do with them.