All The Ways You Can Use Harbor Freight's Moving Blankets (Besides Wrapping Furniture)
When it comes to moving, many of us look for ways to avoid damaging our belongings. Because of this, we buy things like Harbor Freight's FRANKLIN Moving Blankets, which are perfect for wrapping everything from electronics to furniture. With prices that start at $4.99, it's available in multiple sizes that go up to 80 inches by 144 inches. These are heavy-duty, double-stitched blankets that keep dust and dirt at bay. As of writing, all FRANKLIN Moving Blankets have consistently received positive ratings of at least 4 stars. Retailing for just under $9, the 72-inch by 80-inch option is the most popular, which over 6,900 Harbor Freight users have rated 4.7 stars on average.
But, what happens when you're done with the move? Apart from protecting precious cargo, there are a lot of unique ways that moving blankets can come in handy. For example, it can protect stationary items as well, like your couches, from spills. It's also a good way to protect your floors when you're working on crafting projects that might cause annoying scratches. With its dust and dirt protection, it can even help you pet-proof your car and act like a car seat cover if you don't have the budget for a specialized one. Similarly, it can work as a kneeling pad if you ever have to fix your tires on the side of the road. If you want more ideas, here are some other uniquely practical applications that you can use these moving blankets for.
Soundproofing your home
If you're the kind of person who makes content for a living, works as a professional voice artist, or even just wants to get a clearer, crispier sound during your next meeting, you'll definitely want to consider making steps to soundproof your room. Once you're done initially auditing your space for sound leaks, such as the sneaky doors and windows we've mentioned before, installing dampening features can go a long way. Although you can use other objects to do this, like bookcases, couches, or other soft furniture, it's not always practical or possible to fit them into your workspace. For professionals, it's pretty common to add sound-dampening foams, which you can also buy separately. But if you already have a few lying around, Harbor Freight's Moving Blankets can also make great makeshift soundproofing materials. However, to do this, you will need some sort of frame that can handle its weight to proceed.
Retailing for $3.99, FRANKLIN's smallest moving blanket variant is 40-inch by 50-inch and weighs 1.4 lbs, which is about the same as a typical tablet. However, its just under $20 Extra-Large Double-Sided Moving Blanket is significantly heavier. While it doesn't list the specific item weight, it does say that the shipping weight is close to that of a gallon of milk. In some cases, you may need to DIY a frame using wood or PVC pipes, which can add some significant cost if you don't have materials lying around your home already.
Insulating your spaces
Because of its thick design, these moving blankets can make for great insulation. For example, it can be a long-term heat-management solution like in your RV, wherein it can also act as a wind blocker. Alternatively, if you have pets staying in outdoor areas, like in a dog house or pet crate, it can help give their space some added warmth and softness. Not to mention, it can make for a great makeshift blanket in an emergency, such as if you suddenly run out of power and to add some extra cushion to your sleeping bag.
Although it's important to note that FRANKLIN specifically states that its moving blankets are made for objects and not meant for use with animals or humans. While it doesn't specify why, it's best to manage your expectations, as this means it's not tested for use in this way. But if you want more ways to save on your electricity bill, there are plenty of space heater alternatives, like proper electric blankets, electric mattress pads, heated massage cushions, and hand warmers that are.
You can also treat it as a short-term insulation solution during colder months of the year, such as to prevent the draft from coming through the window sills or at the bottom of the door. That said, there might be better-suited and even more cost-effective solutions for other parts of your house. For example, there are several steps you need to take to properly insulate a garage door.