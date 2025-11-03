All The Ways You Can Use Harbor Freight's Moving Blankets (Besides Wrapping Furniture)

When it comes to moving, many of us look for ways to avoid damaging our belongings. Because of this, we buy things like Harbor Freight's FRANKLIN Moving Blankets, which are perfect for wrapping everything from electronics to furniture. With prices that start at $4.99, it's available in multiple sizes that go up to 80 inches by 144 inches. These are heavy-duty, double-stitched blankets that keep dust and dirt at bay. As of writing, all FRANKLIN Moving Blankets have consistently received positive ratings of at least 4 stars. Retailing for just under $9, the 72-inch by 80-inch option is the most popular, which over 6,900 Harbor Freight users have rated 4.7 stars on average.

But, what happens when you're done with the move? Apart from protecting precious cargo, there are a lot of unique ways that moving blankets can come in handy. For example, it can protect stationary items as well, like your couches, from spills. It's also a good way to protect your floors when you're working on crafting projects that might cause annoying scratches. With its dust and dirt protection, it can even help you pet-proof your car and act like a car seat cover if you don't have the budget for a specialized one. Similarly, it can work as a kneeling pad if you ever have to fix your tires on the side of the road. If you want more ideas, here are some other uniquely practical applications that you can use these moving blankets for.