5 Walmart Tool Finds To Add To Your Garage This Spring
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For homeowners who are in a never-ending quest to maintain and improve their houses, Walmart can feel like a one-stop shop for your exterior, interior, and everything in between. These days, Walmart has a ton of home improvement products that most people don't even realize exist from oscillating multi-tools, tool sets, to all kinds of power tools for your garden. With spring coming up, you may find yourself with the perfect weather to finally work on all those projects that you've been putting off.
There are lots of tools at Walmart that you can snag for all kinds of projects. The retailer regularly rolls out new products that you might want to try, especially if they're significantly cheaper than big name counterparts, are generally low risk tools, or aren't typically offered by other brands.
So, whether you're working on your garden, giving your patio new tiles, taking the seasonal decor to the next level, or shredding the delivery boxes, Walmart has several new tools that might suit your needs. If you're wondering what to add to cart today, here are a few things to consider.
PEPWELL Brushless Electric Pruning Shears
While gardening can be a relaxing experience, some tasks don't need to take your whole day, like shearing. If you have a ton of shrubs and trees that need shaping, the PEPWELL Brushless Electric Pruning Shears might be right for you. You can snag it and two batteries for $70.99 on Walmart. Made to handle everything from shrubs to branches (with a maximum 1.18-inch diameter), the SK5 High Carbon Steel can be a step up from your normal manual sheers. Apart from letting you adjust the cutting diameter, it has an anti-slip handle and switch button design with variable speed.
Weighing 2.55 lbs (or about the weight of a 13-inch M4 MacBook Air), it's rated to last up to four hours on a single charge, and you can easily view how much charge and the status via the small LED screen. It also has an additional safety mechanism, wherein it locks after a minute of not being used.
At first glance, you might mistake it as a part of the Makita line up, since it shares the same black and blue colors. However, it is compatible with the Makita 18V battery.
Sasuw Electric Cardboard Cutter
With the sunshine rolling in, it may also be the season of deliveries, which often means endless boxes. It's the perfect time to be creative with your cardboard clutter. But to make it easier to give them new life, the Sasuw 4.2V Rechargeable High-Speed Electric Cardboard Cutter could significantly cut the time you need to do it.
Priced at $49.99, the Sasuw Electric Cardboard Cutter is available in four colors (pink, silver, white, and yellow). With its 2,000 mAh battery, it can last up to 40 minutes on a full battery, which you can easily recharge with a USB-C cable. Apart from weighing just 0.77 lbs (which is a little bit more than an iPad mini), it has safety mechanisms like a protective cover for the blade and a safety lock. Designed for quiet operation, it can do the job at just 45 dB or even quieter than your home's refrigerator.
Apart from making the experience more efficient and satisfying, this electric cardboard cutter can also be a great tool for the elderly, who may have mobility issues. It can also be a good tool for people who partake in a lot of DIY or craft projects, since it's also listed to work with carpets, leather, and fabric. Aside from a storage bag and charging cable, it comes with a pair of replacement blades, gloves, and a cleaning brush.
DOVAMAN Brushless Cordless Cut‑Off Tool
For people who have grown bored of staring at their boring tiles over winter, the 20V DOVAMAN Brushless Cordless Cut‑Off Tool can give your home a fresh new look in time for spring. Retailing for $129.97, it's designed to cut everything from wood, plastic, metal, and of course, tiles. Capable of generating up to 20,000 RPM, it comes with 3 different cutting wheels to match your home improvement needs, plus reverse rotation capabilities. With a max cutting depth of 7/8 inches, it can be ideal for all sorts of home renovation. Apart from its LED light, it comes with a soft-start trigger, quick stop function, and dust cover for added convenience. Plus, it does all this at just 2.1 lbs (or even lighter than an M4 MacBook Air).
That said, if you need help cutting tiles to fit certain odd spaces, Walmart also sells the $60.99 WLOELOWE Cordless Mini Polishing And Cutting Machine. Designed for cutting both wood and metal, while polishing metal and ceramic, this dual-purpose machine is pretty compact. It measures just 3.9 inches by 7.87 inches by 1.85 inches, it's a pretty compact tool and weighs just 3.6 lbs. You can also find a ton of tile options on the Walmart website that you can choose from, including interlocking tiles and peel and stick tiles for people don't want to commit yet.
Rainyu Electric Fabric Scissors
As the seasons change, the decor in your home might need to change with it. While you can snag new pillows from Walmart, you can also get a pair of Rainyu Electric Fabric Scissors and make things yourself. A prince among DIY crafting gadgets, electric scissors make sure lines are straight each time. For $143.49, these electric fabric scissors from Walmart can help you turn ordinary fabric into matching sets from your curtains, bedsheets, to pillowcases.
Apart from fabric, it's also listed to be able to cut leather, shoes, and bags, so you can even reuse material from things you were thinking of throwing away. Depending on the kind of material, it's designed to cut up to 4 inches. Weighing about a pound, it's a pretty lightweight option that you can use up to 8 hours per session.
Once you've cut what you need, you can get a sewing machine. If you decide to invest in brands like Bernina, Singer, Juki, and Janome, which are home improvement tools that you can use for a long time, you'll never have to buy overpriced linen in your life. But if you're planning to reupholster, you can snag a cheap staple gun instead. For a budget option, the Arrow T21 staple gun is a highly rated under $25 find on Lowe's.
HYCHIKA 180W Rotary Tool Kit
While there are plenty of Dremel Rotary Tool alternatives, like those from big brands like Milwaukee and Ryobi, you can also snag one from Walmart. For $70.93, the HYCHIKA 180W Rotary Tool Kit comes with 179 accessories. Depending on what your project needs, it lets you select between 6 speeds that go up to 35,000 RPM.
Made for all kinds of DIY tasks, it can reduce the time it takes to sand detailed woodworking projects with sanding drums and paper discs. As for grinding, it has five different abrasive stone heads. Apart from drill heads, there are also carving and engraving heads, such as milling cutters and rotary burrs. It has cutting and polishing heads that include cut off wheels, polishing wheels, and a wire brush. For people who work on more detailed projects, it has a meter-long flexible shaft.
For added ergonomics, it features a hanger, TPE grip, and auxiliary handle. With a separate on/off switch, it comes with several safety attachments, like a cutting/drilling guide and protective shield. if you have a chainsaw lying around, it comes with chainsaw sharpening capability with its grinding chain bracket, wrench, and diamond grinding rods. For improved longevity, it has extra carbon brushes that you can switch out, instead of buying a new rotary. Lastly, the kit comes with a bag that gives everything a home.