5 Walmart Tool Finds To Add To Your Garage This Spring

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For homeowners who are in a never-ending quest to maintain and improve their houses, Walmart can feel like a one-stop shop for your exterior, interior, and everything in between. These days, Walmart has a ton of home improvement products that most people don't even realize exist from oscillating multi-tools, tool sets, to all kinds of power tools for your garden. With spring coming up, you may find yourself with the perfect weather to finally work on all those projects that you've been putting off.

There are lots of tools at Walmart that you can snag for all kinds of projects. The retailer regularly rolls out new products that you might want to try, especially if they're significantly cheaper than big name counterparts, are generally low risk tools, or aren't typically offered by other brands.

So, whether you're working on your garden, giving your patio new tiles, taking the seasonal decor to the next level, or shredding the delivery boxes, Walmart has several new tools that might suit your needs. If you're wondering what to add to cart today, here are a few things to consider.