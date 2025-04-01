The Best Dremel Rotary Tool Alternatives (According To Users)
Dremel is a brand that is best known for its handheld rotary tools. These function the same way a drill does, rotating a chuck that holds an insertable bit, but their smaller size and pen-like shape make them much more precise and detail-oriented. This is why they are so often used for carving, sculpting, and other tasks that require a more delicate touch than your standard power drill can provide. The company is owned by Bosch, and its products are widely regarded for both performance and quality. In fact, Dremel is so well known for these tools that people often mistake the brand name for the name of the tool, much in the same way people call disposable tissues Kleenex.
That said, Dremel isn't the only company that makes rotary tools. The company is renowned for its quality, but its products also tend to be on the more expensive side. There are several other manufacturers out there with a wide variety of models to choose from. Some of them offer powerful tools that can contend with Dremel's top-of-the-line models, while others offer some more budget-conscious alternatives that make it easy for makers to get their foot in the door without breaking the bank.
Those who are thinking about picking up one of these Dremel alternatives might want to know which of them is best. Fortunately, there are plenty of forums out there where users have shared their favorites.
Best performance Dremel alternatives
A lot of people might want the power, speed, and torque of a Dremel, but might also want to explore the options that are available from other brands. One option that is frequently recommended is the Milwaukee M12 Rotary tool. "I have the Milwaukee M12 rotary tool and I really like it," wrote a Reddit user in response to a thread about Dremel alternatives. "If you already have M12 batteries, or are interested in getting M12 tools/batteries, it's a no-brainer."
Another user stated that "the Milwaukee 12 V Rotary tool has the same chuck size and has been my work horse for a few years after the Dremel let the magic blue smoke out." The tool has a 4.6 out of five on Amazon with users praising its functionality, battery life, power, ease of use, speed control, and value. It also has a bunch of useful accessories.
Proxxon is another brand you might consider. This company specializes in professional-grade handheld power tools that have been a staple in the hobbyist community for years. "Proxxon is what I use and I like their tools a lot," was the top-rated response in a Reddit thread posted by a user looking for a good Dremel alternative for carving antler, bone, and wood.
Another posted that they, "Went through 3 or 4 Dremels, bought a Proxxon a few years ago. No problems at all." The top-rated model from the company on Amazon is the Proxxon Model Building and Engraving Set (38515), which includes several bits, shafts, and sanding pads in a hard-shell case. It has a 4.8 out of 5 with users citing build quality, ease of use, ergonomics, size and accuracy as top reasons for their positive reviews.
Best affordable Dremel alternatives
Those who are looking to save a bit of money by getting something cheaper than a Dremel probably won't be looking at Milwaukee or Proxxon models, but there are still plenty of options out there for those who want to save a buck.
Ryobi has been a Home Depot partner brand for decades and has a well-earned reputation for offering an excellent price-to-performance ratio. The same Reddit user who suggested the Milwaukee offered Ryobi's rotary tool as a good alternative, stating, "Ryobi does a corded tool that takes [Dremel] bits too. My friend's one has gone longer than the warranty with very regular abuse grinding stone." This is in reference to the Ryobi 1.2 Amp Rotary Tool, which is available for just $39.60. It has a 4.3 out of 5 on Amazon. There are a few complaints about difficulty changing the bits, but the tool's overall build quality, value, and power are all points of praise in the majority of reviews. "You don't need any tools to change the bits and they lock in there really good and come out easy," wrote one reviewer. "Has enough power for most small jobs."
Another affordable alternative you might consider is the Harbor Freight brand Bauer. It sells an 8V Cordless Variable Speed Rotary Tool Kit (40-piece set) that includes the tool, battery, charger, and a wide variety of bits and pads for just $42.99. It has a 4.5 out of 5 on the Bauer site. "I like the weight, speed control, and design of the tool," said one reviewer. "A nice feature is that the nose of the tool has the same threading and will accept all the attachments I have for the Dremel."