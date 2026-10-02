5 Tools At Lowe's With Deep Discounts In October 2026
Lowe's is one of the largest tool and home goods retailers in the U.S. It offers a broad selection of products that cover almost everything you might need for your next home improvement project. The store is also known for competitive pricing that can help you stay on budget. That said, building a collection of tools is expensive, no matter where you shop. This is why savvy shoppers know that the best way to get tools on the cheap is to keep a consistent eye out for good sales.
You don't need to wait for a major sale event to get heavily discounted tools, though. Lowe's regularly offers deep discounts on a wide range of products. These aren't just minor price reductions, either. Many offer discounts of more than 30%. These sales change constantly, so it's a good idea to keep a close eye on what goes on sale month to month. Fortunately, Lowe's has several great products discounted in October. If you are interested in these items, you might want to check out the biggest discounts currently on offer to see if there's a good deal on anything you need.
Kobalt XTR 2 ⅛-inch 18-gauge Cordless Straight Brad Nailer
A good brad nailer is an essential tool for all kinds of different projects. You can use it to install trim and crown molding, pin wood pieces while the glue sets, or attach things like window, door, and cabinetry trim. Traditional pneumatic nailers can be a bit of a pain, though, because you have to lug around a heavy, loud air compressor to use them. So it's nice that companies have started making battery-powered models. If you're looking for a good deal, check out the Kobalt XTR 2 ⅛-inch 18-Gauge Cordless Straight Brad Nailer at Lowe's.
Kobalt is Lowe's official store tool brand, and this nailer is a part of the company's 24V Max power tool line. It accepts 18-gauge brad nails up to 2 ⅛ inches long and has a magazine capacity of 110. It has tool-free depth control adjustment and jam release, the option to choose between sequential and bump dual modes, and dual LED work lights to help you see what you're nailing.
This tool usually retails for $199, but it is currently on sale for $129.00, and the deal will last until October 28. This sale is for the bare tool only, but it's worth mentioning that several of the brand's batteries happen to be on sale right now as well.
Kobalt Assorted Metric and Standard (SAE) 25-piece Hex Key Set
A good hex key set is essential for pretty much every home. That junk drawer full of old IKEA keys won't always cut it when you need a specific size for a project, so it's good to have a few well-organized sets on hand. Hex keys are necessary for all kinds of projects, but furniture assembly, bicycle maintenance, and automotive work are all projects where you'll frequently encounter them. If you don't already have one or two of these, Lowe's has a solid deal right now on its Kobalt Assorted Metric and Standard (SAE) 25-piece Hex Key Set.
This set includes three pocket-sized, lever-action hex key utility tools with textured plastic handles and a rubber overmold. The red one is for standard (SAE) sizes (5/64, 3/32, 7/64, 1/8, 9/64, 5/32, 3/16, 7/32, and ¼-inch), the blue one is metric (1.5, 2, 2.5, 3, 4, 5, 6, and 8 mm), and the gray one has an assortment of star keys (T9, T10, T15, T20, T25, T27, T30, and T40).
This set usually retails for $17.98, but Lowe's currently has it on sale for $11.98. This is one of the shorter sales on this list, however, as it will end on October 14. So act fast if you want to add this one to your collection.
Craftsman Overdrive 80-piece Metric and Standard (SAE) Mechanics Tool Set
Every mechanic needs a good ratchet set. There are a lot of pricey sets out there for gearheads who need a more deluxe setup, but those who only want something affordable and simple for basic weekend DIY might want to consider something like the Craftsman Overdrive 80-piece Metric and Standard (SAE) Mechanics Tool Set, which is currently on sale at Lowe's.
The set is made of polished chrome for rust resistance and comes with a hardshell case for storage and organization. It includes two quick-release ratchets, each with a 180-tooth count and a 2-degree arc swing for tight spaces. The kit includes two drive tools, two extensions, 39 sockets, and a variety of bits. These sockets feature Craftsman's trademarked Tight Torque Technology, which they claim is "designed to remove fasteners rounded up to 70%" and helps to prevent further rounding during operation. They're also clearly marked for quick identification, and they meet or exceed ASME specifications. Additionally, as hand tools, the entire set is subject to Craftsman's still formidable full lifetime warranty.
This set is currently discounted by $69.02 at Lowe's. It typically goes for $149 at full MSRP, but you can get it now for $79.98. This sale runs until November 4.
Bosch 18V ½-inch Keyless Brushless Drill Kit
Bosch is a premium German brand that is known for high-end engineering and heavy-duty durability. Its tools are usually priced in the upper midrange compared to most brands, but you can get the Bosch 18V ½-inch Keyless Brushless Drill Kit for more than half off at Lowe's right now.
The GSR18V-400B12 drill/driver has a brushless motor, which means it delivers more power while using less battery power than a brushed alternative. This gives it up to 400 inch-pounds of torque and a top speed of 1,900 rpm. It's compact, with a 6.3-inch head length and a weight of just 1.95 pounds. It features an all-metal keyless chuck, a 20-gear clutch, an ergonomic grip, a variable-speed trigger, and a built-in LED.
In addition to the drill, you also get a Bosch 18V 2Ah battery, a charger, and a canvas carrying bag. Adding the battery and charger makes this a great starting point for anyone looking to invest in the Bosch 18V power tool line. This kit generally runs about $119, which is already pretty fair for a kit like this. But right now at Lowe's, you can get the whole set for over 50% off at just $59. You can find it at this price until December 3.
Craftsman 20V Drill and Impact Driver Combo Kit
Those looking to get a little more bang for their buck might want to consider looking at a more budget-oriented tool set. Another great option for anyone looking to pick up a drill and impact driver for just a few bucks more is the Craftsman 20V Drill and Impact Driver Combo Kit. This set comes with a Craftsman 20V ½-inch drill/driver, a 20V Impact driver, a 20V 2Ah battery, a charger, a double-ended bit, a standard Phillips head screwdriver bit, and a canvas storage bag.
The drill and impact driver have brushed motors, unfortunately, but they should still be perfectly adequate for most home DIY tasks. The drill promises the ability to provide up to 90 holes on a single battery charge and up to 300 UWO. Meanwhile, the impact driver can generate up to 1,800 inch-pounds of torque. The battery and charger also mean the kit includes everything you need to get started.
This set usually costs $169, but Lowe's currently has it discounted by a whopping $90. That means you can get it now for just $79. This sale will last until October 28.