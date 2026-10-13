What Is An HID Flashlight Used For?

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If you use flashlights around the house or on the job, you may be familiar with the differences between specific types, but if you're more of a turn-it-on-and-go user, you may just grab whatever's handy without knowing what it's designed to do. For example, a high-intensity discharge (HID) flashlight is ideal for situations where you need intense, focused illumination of a large area or a distant target.

Some models, like the Streamlight HID LiteBox, can be used for field maintenance, construction-site inspections, and work involving remote equipment. It has a 35-watt xenon HID lamp that produces 3,350 lumens and reaches a peak beam intensity of 1 million candela. In contrast, the Larson Electronics Xenide 25 is more of a handheld HID, with a blue lens that directs light onto distant areas, and can be used for boating. It has a 25-watt metal halide bulb that produces about 1,500 lumens and can project up to 3,000 feet. These models don't necessarily match the specifications of every HID flashlight, but they are good representations of the kind of high-intensity long-range light these devices can provide.

HID also isn't a single type of lamp — the technology includes several different variations. Metal halide, mercury vapor, and high-pressure sodium are among the common types of HID lighting, with the type of lamp affecting characteristics like the color. This means that there can be considerable differences between HID flashlights depending on the lamp technology specific brands and models use.