One Of WWII's Worst And Weirdest Weapons Was A Wheel Of Rolling Rockets

World War II saw combat operations all over the planet, and the nations that participated in the conflict did so with all kinds of weapons, vehicles, and gear. The Nazis invented many crazy military machines throughout WWII, but Germany wasn't the only country stretching its imagination on what might benefit the war effort, as other nations got into developing experimental weapons systems early on in the conflict. Perhaps the boldest, strangest, and most uncontrollable of these devices was the Panjandrum, which was designed to break the Atlantic Wall.

In preparation for D-Day, the Allied powers weighed the best method for breaching Germany's defenses, and if you've seen "Saving Private Ryan," you know that soldiers employed a device called a Bangalore, which was a type of torpedo that contained explosives inside of interconnected tubes. This helped breach the barbed wire and other obstacles, allowing the Allies to achieve success. What you didn't see was the Panjandrum, for one simple reason: It didn't work.

The concept revolved around tearing through the Atlantic Wall via a massive, rocket-propelled, explosive-carrying wheel. The British designed the Panjandrum specifically to breach Nazi defenses during Operation Overlord, but the large device failed to achieve its designed goal. It was meant to move out of a landing craft like a Higgins boat, through the water onto the beach, and explode to destroy a portion of the Atlantic Wall. Unfortunately, the device was abandoned for other tried and true options like Bangalore torpedoes.