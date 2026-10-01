4 Ryobi Tools With Deep Discounts In October 2026
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There are a multitude of options when you're shopping for a new power or lawn tool, especially when you visit a large home improvement store like Home Depot. The choice can sometimes feel overwhelming, but the brand and tool you select should reflect both the complexity of your project and also your skill level, from beginner to skilled craftsmen. Ryobi tools are a go-to for many homeowners, DIYers, and budget-conscious buyers, offering reliable, affordable tools and accessories. New products are sold exclusively at Home Depot or directly from the manufacturer at Ryobi's website.
Ryobi's signature lime green is hard to miss, but there's more to this lineup of tools and outdoor equipment than just a bold look. The company offers a huge selection of products, many at budget-friendly prices. Ryobi is also known for its flagship 18V One+ battery system, offering more than 300 products, including both indoor and outdoor tools, that all use the same power source. When you browse Ryobi products, you'll find more than basic drills and hedge trimmers. The company also sells lifestyle products and gadgets like coolers, inflaters, heaters, and more. This October, you can save big with these four deeply-discounted Ryobi tools at Home Depot.
18V ONE+ Brushless Cordless 4-Mode Impact Wrench Kit
This Special Buy at Home Depot offers the 18V ONE+ Brushless Cordless 4-Mode ½-inch Impact Wrench Kit with a 4.0 Battery and Charger for $159, a savings of 41%. This is a great option if you're just beginning to build out your Ryobi tool kit and don't yet have a 18V ONE+ battery or charger.
This high torque impact wrench delivers up to 1,170-pound-feet of breakaway torque and has three speeds, plus an Auto Mode that prevents you from over-tightening in forward and helps you keep control in reverse. The gear case is die-cast for durability, and there are LED worklights to assist you in low-light situations. It has a cushioned grip and can be used for automotive repairs, equipment maintenance, construction, or any job where you need to loosen and tighten stubborn nuts and bolts.
This kit comes with one battery and charger, and the battery is compatible with hundreds of other cordless products. Ryobi offers a three-year manufacturer's warranty, and Home Depot has a 90-day return policy.
Hybrid TriPOWER Tripod Light
If you plan to paint your living room in the evenings after work or organize your dimly-lit attic, this Ryobi tripod light could make the job much easier. The TriPOWER light provides 3,800 lumens. It has a detachable 360-degree LED light with high, medium, low, and single panel brightness modes, along with four panels that are each adjustable. The tripod is adjustable up to seven feet and has a 135-degree pivoting head. You can also detach the light from the tripod and use the handle or folding hook. When the job is done, collapse the legs for easy transport and storage.
The TriPOWER part of this product name means that you can power this light with any 18V ONE+ battery, a 40-volt battery, or an extension cord. The light is also compatible with Ryobi's 18V ONE+ Tool Mount storage system. This light is intended for indoor use only and is not weather-resistant. It comes with one 18V battery, but you will need a charger for the battery. The light is currently on sale at Home Depot for $199.
ONE+ 18V Cordless 1/2 in. x 18 in. File Sander Kit
It's hard to beat this deal on Ryobi's ONE+ 18V Cordless 1/2 in. x 18 in. File Sander Kit, which includes two 4.0 Ah batteries, a 2.0 Ah battery, and a charger for 65% off. Regularly priced at more than $480, you can get the kit while supplies last for $168.35.
This belt sander is made for hard-to-reach places, like deep corners and awkward nooks in furniture. It has an ergonomic design and a variable speed dial intended for detailed work. You can change the belt without using any tools, and there's a lock-on switch for continuous use. It weighs just over three pounds and has a cordless design that gives you freedom of movement in a variety of situations. Depending on which battery and settings used, the sander has up to 90 minutes of runtime before charging is necessary. It can be used on a variety of materials to finish surfaces or remove layers, including metal and wood.
ONE+ 18V Cordless Hybrid WHISPER SERIES 7-1/2 inch Fan
Even if you're not particularly handy, or you hate DIY projects, you shouldn't immediately dismiss Ryobi as not the brand for you! This cordless fan kit, which includes the fan, battery, and charger, can be used on camping trips, during sporting events, or even just during a power outage on a hot summer day.
Part of Ryobi's WHISPER SERIES, this fan operates quietly and has three settings: high, medium, and low. The kit is on sale for almost 50% off, with a price of $79.97. It is part of the 18V ONE+ System of more than 300 cordless products, but it can also be used with an extension cord. It has a 160-degree pivoting head so you can direct the air where it's needed most. The integrated handle and multiple hanging options give it even more versatility. If you upgrade to Ryobi's 12Ah battery, which is sold separately, you'll see a whopping 82 hours of runtime on low speed and more than 14 hours on high. The included 2Ah battery provides up to 6 hours of runtime.