4 Ryobi Tools With Deep Discounts In October 2026

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There are a multitude of options when you're shopping for a new power or lawn tool, especially when you visit a large home improvement store like Home Depot. The choice can sometimes feel overwhelming, but the brand and tool you select should reflect both the complexity of your project and also your skill level, from beginner to skilled craftsmen. Ryobi tools are a go-to for many homeowners, DIYers, and budget-conscious buyers, offering reliable, affordable tools and accessories. New products are sold exclusively at Home Depot or directly from the manufacturer at Ryobi's website.

Ryobi's signature lime green is hard to miss, but there's more to this lineup of tools and outdoor equipment than just a bold look. The company offers a huge selection of products, many at budget-friendly prices. Ryobi is also known for its flagship 18V One+ battery system, offering more than 300 products, including both indoor and outdoor tools, that all use the same power source. When you browse Ryobi products, you'll find more than basic drills and hedge trimmers. The company also sells lifestyle products and gadgets like coolers, inflaters, heaters, and more. This October, you can save big with these four deeply-discounted Ryobi tools at Home Depot.