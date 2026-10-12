A DIYer Coded A Better Steam Remote Play – Now Valve Is Making It Official

One of the more interesting features present on PC gaming client Steam is the Remote Play function. In the same way that you can stream console games to a PC or to a handheld like a Steam Deck, Remote Play allows you to access and play games from your Steam library by streaming them over your network connection, which allows you to play them on other devices like a phone, tablet, or TV elsewhere in your home. This also facilitates Steam's Family Sharing function, allowing you to share libraries to other PCs on the same network. Unfortunately, a consistent scourge when it comes to streaming and cloud-based gaming is one of latency, with the time and effort it takes to stream gameplay resulting in annoying quirks like input lag. One particular coder was so tired of these quirks, they took it upon themselves to fix it, and apparently, Valve liked the result.

Valve has added a new codec in beta to Steam's Remote Play functionality aimed at reducing latency when streaming games between two devices on the same network. This codec, Pyrowave, was apparently coded entirely by a single individual named Hans-Kristian Arntzen, also known in online circles as "TheMaister" for his hand in creating several other noteworthy frameworks and frontends. You can try it for yourself by opting into the experimental SteamRT3 Steam Client via your Steam system settings.