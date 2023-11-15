How To Stream Games From Your Console To A PC

In the modern age, personal devices are more interconnected than ever before, communicating and sending data over local wireless networks to facilitate all kinds of new features. One surprising partnership that has arisen in this new ecosystem is the one between game consoles and PCs. Only a couple of decades ago, your game console would be a completely standalone device, reading data off of cartridges and minding its own business. These days, though, you can not only share data between your game console and your PC and PC-like devices like the Steam Deck but you can even use your PC as a medium for your game console.

Through the magic of remote play, you can mirror a game console's display to your PC, allowing you to enjoy your games from the comfort of your desk no matter how far your home office is from your living room. Most modern consoles are capable of making this connection happen, it just requires a bit of setting up and configuration, not to mention a steady internet connection.