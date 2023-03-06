This Method Will Allow You To Use Remote Play On Xbox Series X

The Xbox's remote play is a feature that allows you to stream games from your Xbox console to another device, such as a mobile phone, tablet, or PC. This allows you to play games installed on your Xbox from virtually anywhere as long as you have a stable internet connection. By default, the feature is not set up on your console and you'll have to tinker around with a few settings to enable remote play on it.

Before we begin, there are a set of prerequisites for remote play. Firstly, you should have a relatively speedy and stable internet connection. Microsoft recommends at least 7 to 10 Mbps download speed, and with Wi-Fi, the recommended frequency is 5 GHz — while 2.4 GHz is supported, it isn't currently optimized. Eligible devices that you can stream games to must run at least Android 6.0 or later, iOS 13 or later, or Windows 10/11.

Besides this, remote play is only supported on the Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Additionally, while you will be able to play any game installed on your console using remote play, Android and iOS currently don't support backward-compatible titles from the Xbox 360 or the original Xbox.