What Does The Orange Light Mean On A PlayStation 5?

The PlayStation 5 has this pretty fancy looking LED light strip that shows different colors and patterns to tell you what the console is up to. Normally, you'd see the PS5 light up white, but sometimes, it can raise eyebrows when it switches to orange. When that happens, it means only one thing: The PS5 has dropped into Rest Mode, which is basically Sony's version of a sleep setting.

In Rest Mode, the console is technically still on, except it uses very little power to keep a few background tasks running. These tasks include charging any DualSense controller that's plugged into the PS5 over USB, which is when the controller starts glowing orange as well. The mode also lets the console download and install game and system updates without the need for running full throttle.

The handiest perk, though, might be letting you resume your game right where you left it – the game falls into a suspended state while the console dozes off. To bring it back, all you have to do is hold the PS button, the one that sits in the middle of any controller. That's when the console wakes up from sleep and the orange light turns white. Sony uses solid white for a PS5 that's fully on. A console with no light at all, meanwhile, is completely off. That said, the orange light won't always look perfectly steady. While the PS5 is easing into Rest Mode, it actually blinks orange for a few seconds first.