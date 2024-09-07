What Does The White Light On A PS5 Mean?

Sony's PlayStation 5 brought some well-received innovations to console gaming when it was introduced in November 2020. Sony sent 3.4 million consoles to buyers in the first four weeks it was available, and Sony ramped up production for 2021 to keep up with demand. Some buyers opted for a used PS5, but this option has some well-known pitfalls. The console's total sales now stand at more than 61 million units, which is about half of total units sold for the PS4. Both of those consoles lag well behind the PS2, which is the best-selling console in history with 159 million sold since its 2000 debut.

The two decades of PlayStation evolution have brought more powerful graphics and audio engines, as well as upgrades to the controllers. The physical design of the console itself remains relatively simple — if a bit flashy — but one interesting design choice is the PS4 and PS5 both have a lighting system that communicates the status of your console.

Of all the status colors, what does the white light mean? What is your PS5 trying to tell you when it changes color or flashes? A steady white light on your PS5 console means that it is powered on and ready for gameplay. When you first press the power button to fire up your PS5, the light will glow blue before switching to white when it is fully powered up.

