What Is Rest Mode On PS5 And How Do You Use It?

Rest Mode on the PS5 is a low-power state that allows the console to enter a hibernation-like mode without being fully shut down. When you enable Rest Mode, the console significantly reduces energy consumption while maintaining key functions. The advantage of Rest Mode is that it enables you to charge your DualSense controllers, download updates or game patches, and install new content without running the console at full power.

Since the console does not shut down completely, the startup time is significantly reduced when you return to gaming. Plus, you can resume your game exactly where you left off. Another benefit is that you can control your PS5 remotely using the PlayStation app while it is in Rest Mode. This feature allows you to start and pause downloads and even wake the console remotely.

You can put your PS5 into Rest Mode manually or configure it to enter Rest Mode after a period of inactivity. Additionally, you can enable or disable specific features while your PS5 is in Rest Mode. Here we show you how.