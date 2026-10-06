5 Harbor Freight Laser-Equipped Tools For Precision Jobsite Work

As it approaches its 50th anniversary, Harbor Freight has become one of the preeminent names in the retail home improvement market. With more than 1,600 brick-and-mortar stores alongside an online outlet stocked with a stable of notable in-house brand names, the company's stake in the market hardly seems likely to falter anytime in the foreseeable future.

Harbor Freight has come a long way since its early days as a mail-order tool business, to say the least. These days, it features a range of devices fit for use by DIYers and pro workers alike on virtually any project they might tackle. The retailer even carries a full line of tools and devices that are equipped with useful features to ensure that those projects can be undertaken with pinpoint precision.

Among those features, you will find a handful of tools with lasers that point to exact lines for cutting or exact spots for drilling, hammering, angling, and hanging. Of course, there are some who prefer not to rely on such features in their work. But if you ask us, sometimes it's best to just use the freakin' tools with freakin' lasers attached to do a job right. Here are a few Harbor Freight tools that can help you in that not-so-evil endeavor.