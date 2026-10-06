5 Harbor Freight Laser-Equipped Tools For Precision Jobsite Work
As it approaches its 50th anniversary, Harbor Freight has become one of the preeminent names in the retail home improvement market. With more than 1,600 brick-and-mortar stores alongside an online outlet stocked with a stable of notable in-house brand names, the company's stake in the market hardly seems likely to falter anytime in the foreseeable future.
Harbor Freight has come a long way since its early days as a mail-order tool business, to say the least. These days, it features a range of devices fit for use by DIYers and pro workers alike on virtually any project they might tackle. The retailer even carries a full line of tools and devices that are equipped with useful features to ensure that those projects can be undertaken with pinpoint precision.
Among those features, you will find a handful of tools with lasers that point to exact lines for cutting or exact spots for drilling, hammering, angling, and hanging. Of course, there are some who prefer not to rely on such features in their work. But if you ask us, sometimes it's best to just use the freakin' tools with freakin' lasers attached to do a job right. Here are a few Harbor Freight tools that can help you in that not-so-evil endeavor.
Bauer Orbital Jig Saw with Laser
Bauer is one of the few in-house Harbor Freight brands that trades in devices that utilize lasers for precision work. So, you'll see that name attached to most of the devices we've included on this list. To that end, we'll begin with the brand's Orbital Jig Saw, which the outlet is currently selling for $39.99.
For that price, you get a corded, trigger-activated tool with a 6.5-amp motor. It also offers a 4-position orbit selector with 3 orbital settings and 1 straight-cut setting. The jig saw is fitted with a quick-change blade clamp as well, and a dust chute to help with the dust that tends to result from using powered cutting tools. Per Bauer, the jig saw can deliver a max of 3,000 SPM (strokes per minute), which should be enough power to cut through 3 1/8 inches of wood or 3/8 inch of metal, making it a potentially handy tool for woodworkers.
As noted, the Bauer Orbital Jig Saw is indeed also equipped with a laser built into its head. That laser is trigger-activated, so it's easy to illuminate whenever you find yourself needing a little guidance in your cutting project. Per the tool's user reviews, many Harbor Freight shoppers are happy with it, noting it boasts plenty of power and precision for smaller DIY jobs. Some users did, however, note potential issues with the blade clamp and said their tool began to falter after little on-the-job use.
Bauer Tile-Flooring Laser Level
While lasers can be extremely helpful in providing a guide for users when powered saws are part of the job, they can be every bit as useful in helping flooring specialists line up tile and wood flooring with the sort of precision such work requires. And if you've ever walked into a room where tile or flooring has been laid out of alignment, you know exactly how important it can be to install that flooring with pinpoint precision.
Bauer's laser-aided tool, the 16-Foot Tile and Floor Laser Level, can help keep your tile lines nice and crisp. The level offers 16-foot beams in each direction that extend perpendicularly from the tool, allowing you to square and align at 90 degrees and helping ensure you can precisely and easily lay your flooring in a straight line when needed. It's also got dual level liquid vials built into its head, and a frame that features rulers that provide measurements in inches, centimeters, and degrees.
The level is powered by a pair of AA alkaline batteries, which Bauer is kind enough to include in the box when you purchase this laser level. Meanwhile, the tool maker backs the tool with a 90-day guarantee from the point of purchase. While the user rating isn't the highest we'll see on this list, it's worth noting that only 38 customers have reviewed the tool, and 32 of them rated it 3 stars or higher.
Admiral Compound Miter Saw with Laser Guide
There are plenty of compound miter saws available from the major manufacturers, so you won't have problems finding one on the consumer market these days. You are not likely to find cutters from the Admiral brand among those majors, thanks in no small part to the fact that the private-label Harbor Freight fixture is only sold through that particular home improvement outlet.
Nonetheless, if you're looking for a budget-friendly compound miter saw with a laser guide and a solid user rating, Admiral's 12-Inch Cutter may be the device for you. As for price, Harbor Freight is currently selling the miter saw for $239.99. The device also boasts a 4.6-star user rating based on a total of 3,309 reviews. Of those customers who chimed in, 95% would recommend the corded Admiral cutter to others, noting it's a power tool that cuts with ease and precision.
The ease of cutting is partly due to the tool's 15-amp motor and the 4,000 RPM it provides to users, all of which make it ideal for cutting anything from lumber to crown molding and baseboards. The built-in laser sight obviously helps with the precision, though Admiral has also outfitted the tool with an LED light that illuminates the cutting surface when needed. The miter saw features a 4-inch x 13-5/8-inch horizontal cut line capacity along with 5-1/2-inch vertical baseboard capacity, and is even equipped with sliding extension tables to provide additional stability for larger materials.
Bauer Self-Leveling Laser Level
Whatever job you're performing on a work site, a laser level could likely come in handy. One that can cast a visible light up to 50 feet on the job could prove even more useful, and that is exactly how far Bauer's Self-Leveling Laser Level casts its own red beam. At present, you can pick up the handy device from Harbor Freight for $99.99.
According to Bauer, with switchable modes, the level is set up to project vertical and 360-degree horizontal lines throughout an interior space. The red laser beam should be visible up to 50 feet and provide users with +/- 3/16-inches of accuracy at a distance of 33 feet. As for who might find such a level useful, Bauer counts electricians, HVAC specialists, carpenters, and general levelers on that list. The tool comes with an L-shaped mounting bracket, is tripod-ready, and even has mounting magnets for attaching it to metal surfaces. The tool also offers manual mode for angling on a work site.
This model is powered by 4 AA batteries. Even though Bauer includes batteries in the box, they will presumably need to be swapped out with some regularity. And while the device's 4.4-star rating might be worrisome, it's worth considering that many of the negative reviews admit that they were underwhelmed by the red laser light's usefulness in outdoor daylight, even as Bauer's 50-foot visibility claims are noted for indoor usage in the product description. Nonetheless, that may be worth considering before you buy.
Bauer Drill Press with Laser Alignment
A drill press will hardly qualify as one of those everyday-use sort of tools for much of the population. For crafty sorts who frequently find themselves needing to drill holes in wood, metal, and plastic, a drill press is a bit of a must-have. It can be tricky to determine which drill press best suits your needs, of course, but if you are currently shopping for a drill press with laser alignment for increased accuracy, Bauer's got a 12-Inch model that may fit the bill.
Harbor Freight is selling the drill press for $299.99 these days, making it the most expensive tool we're featuring here. It's also the highest-rated device on the list, with users awarding it 4.7 stars out of five. Of the 246 users who reviewed the tool, 235 gave it four stars or higher, with most praising it for its mix of power, precision, and ease of use, especially at the price point. Some users did complain of power and durability deficiencies, however, as well as potential issues with the drill chuck.
Even so, the tool's 96% recommendation rate may be hard to ignore for folks in the market for a new drill press. That's particularly true for a tool that features a 6.2-amp motor capable of producing 2/3 HP and boasts variable speed capabilities that deliver between 580 RPM and 3,200 RPM, not to mention a laser guidance system that should ensure every hole is drilled precisely where you want it.