What Is A Tire Ply Rating And What Minimum Should Your Daily Driver Have?

Given how rugged car tires are, it can be very easy to forget that, in addition to rubbers and metals, they're also composed of softer materials like fabric. In fact, tires have had fabric in their constitution as far back as the early 1900s, and it's that fabric constitution that gave rise to a particular part of the tire measurement process: the ply rating.

While tire manufacturing has changed drastically in 100 years, certain concepts from that age like the ply rating still endure in one form or another. You may know it by another term, tow capacity, with which it is frequently used interchangeably. In a nutshell, your tires' ply rating is a simplified abstraction of how big of a load they can realistically carry under a certain degree of pressure. Different vehicles require tires with different ply ratings, especially larger vehicles like trucks that need to tow heavy loads. If you're shopping for new tires, a tip that can make a difference is knowing what kind of ply rating your car needs. That is for both safety's sake, and so you don't accidentally buy more muscular tires than necessary.