YouTuber's Totaled 296 Comes Back To Life With Ferrari's Help

YouTuber Mat Armstrong is well known for taking on tricky repair projects, including some that car manufacturers don't approve of. He previously ended up in a public dispute with Bugatti over a crashed Chiron Pur Sport that the automaker thought was too difficult to repair, and one of his latest projects is similarly controversial. Armstrong sourced a Ferrari 296 GTB that had been crashed by its owner in Cyprus, then brought it back to the U.K. for repairs with the aim of making some modifications along the way.

Rather than return the Ferrari back to factory spec, the YouTuber wanted to make a road-legal version of the 296 Challenge, which is a track-only special edition of the car that was designed for an exclusive one-make race series. Armstrong managed to find and buy several parts of a Challenge body kit for his crashed 296, but Ferrari quickly found out about his plan and stopped him from buying any more Challenge parts.

That didn't stop Armstrong, who continued to work on both repairing his car and completing the modifications that were needed to accommodate the Challenge kit. However, his team ran into a major hurdle that they simply couldn't clear: the car wouldn't start, regardless of what they tried. After trying everything they could think of, including spending thousands of dollars on a new hybrid battery for the car, they contacted Ferrari to see if the manufacturer's technicians could help.