YouTuber Rebuilds Multi-Million Dollar Hypercar After Bugatti Refuses To Supply Parts

The Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport is a super-rare car, so whenever one is destroyed, it's a significant loss for the car community — especially since it's priced well over $3 million. The Bugatti in question belongs to Alex Gonzalez, a Miami content creator who crashed it himself. The damage was pretty serious, too, with the nose crumpled and every airbag fired. Underneath, even the gearbox housing had shattered. His insurer wrote the car off and paid out. However, Gonzalez actually bought the car back at an auction with a salvage title for around $1.9 million.

Now the car could technically be repaired by Bugatti, and they even quoted a figure — $1.7 million – roughly half the car's original price. That was conditional, though — the car would have to be transported to the factory in Molsheim, France. Gonzalez apparently decided all this wasn't worth the trouble. Bugatti then locked the car's VIN, the serial number dealers use to order parts, so no dealership would sell anything for it.

With no way to repair the car, the only option left was to go to Mat Armstrong. Armstrong is a British YouTuber whose entire channel runs on getting written-off exotics like this Chiron back onto the road. He was the perfect guy, considering he had already rebuilt a Bugatti Veyron once before. He actually managed to get the car properly up and running, detailing the whole process in a video.