How Far Apart Do Speed Limit Signs Need To Be On The Road?

Speed limits are put in place by state legislators and local officials, meaning there can be a broad variance in different parts of the country, with some places having really high speed limit signs. Limits can also vary widely at the local level, which is why you'll often see signs at an intersection to update drivers who never passed the previous sign. The same logic is applied at state borders or around the "jurisdictional boundaries" of towns and cities, as the MUTCD specifically requires signs at those entry points.

The type of road on which a sign appears is also a factor, though the MUTCD's guidance is more about size than placement. For instance, on a standard single-lane road, 24 inch by 30 inch signs are the mandatory minimum, while on an expressway that jumps to 36 by 48, or 48 by 60 on the freeway.

Special zones, like the aforementioned school zones, have their rules, too. A sign has to be placed to indicate the start of a school zone, and another one at its downstream end. The MUTCD advises that signs should live at least 200 yards before a crossing or the border of a school's campus, though usually no more than 500 yards in advance.

The same rule applies for variable speed limit zones, or zones that only apply to specific vehicles, like trucks. Signs need to appear at both the beginning and end of such zones to alert drivers that they're entering a specially-regulated stretch of road.