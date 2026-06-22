If There Isn't A Speed Limit Sign Anywhere In Sight, Here's What You Should Do

We've all experienced the anxiety of pulling onto a road and looking for a speed limit sign, only to find that there are none in sight. Like it or not, few of us have had the thrill of driving on Germany's Autobahn, where drivers are free from speed limits, at least on some sections.

Every public road in the United States has a speed limit that drivers are required by law to follow. While many speed limits are set by city, county, or state transportation agencies, other limits are determined by what's called statutory speed limits, which are set by each state's legislature.

Knowing this should help you understand what to do if you don't see a speed limit sign. According to the Federal Highway Administration, statutory speed limits are applicable even when no sign is posted. For example, if you're on a local road in a residential area and your state has set a limit of 25 mph, that is the maximum speed you should drive until you spot a sign advertising a speed limit.

Because every state is different, it's the driver's responsibility to know what the expected speed limits are when no limit is posted. Ignorance may be bliss but telling a police officer that you didn't see a speed limit sign probably won't help.