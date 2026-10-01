GM Transmission Lawsuit Targets Four Popular Family Cars

General Motors is at the center of a new nationwide class-action lawsuit proposal targeting alleged transmission defects in four Chevrolet and GMC vehicles. According to the proposal, these transmission issues are at risk of dangerous power failures on the road. That includes hesitation, slipping, delayed acceleration, or even a full-on loss of power.

The complaint was filed September 15, 2026 in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware. It names the 2019-2025 Chevrolet Malibu, the 2021-2025 Chevrolet Trailblazer, and Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain models from 2024 or later, all equipped with continuously variable transmissions (CVTs). Many drivers warn against CVTs, and this formal complaint surely won't help.

The plaintiff, John Williams, is an Equinox owner himself. His proposed class would include U.S. buyers and lessees of the affected vehicles, plus various California subclasses for certain state-law claims (where Williams resides). The filing seeks damages and asks a court to require GM to issue a safety recall. To be clear: None of these allegations have been established in court, GM has not answered the complaint, and no judge has certified the proposed class. However, GM has already recalled hundreds of thousands of other Chevys this year alone.