Legendary Pave Hawk Helicopter Takes Its Final US Air Force Flight

While the United States Army is well known for its massive fleet of helicopters, it's hardly the only branch that operates them. Though it's best known for its fixed-wing aircraft, the U.S. Air Force also utilizes helicopters. One of the U.S. military's oldest helicopters has finally reached its retirement, as the legendary HH-60G Pave Hawk made its final flight on September 10, 2026. The momentous occasion comes more than three decades after the Pave Hawk entered the Air Force inventory, and it's been busy throughout that time.

The Pave Hawk began its military operations in 1982 as one of the many derivatives of the Army's UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter. Like its Army cousin, the chopper has been utilized for various missions, though it played a key role in combat search and rescue (CSAR), which it conducted in Iraq and Afghanistan. It's also been used by various Air National Guard units for disaster relief, civilian rescue operations, and more, so the Pave Hawk became synonymous with bringing people home, whether they're civilians or U.S. military personnel.

The final HH-60G Pave Hawk ended its long period of active service for California's Air National Guard's 129th Rescue Wing. As the last aircraft in the line, the final flight was an important occasion, as people gathered to show appreciation to the helicopter that rescued so many people since its introduction. The 129th Rescue Wing is credited with saving 1,190 lives, most of which happened thanks to the Pave Hawk and the brave men and women who repeatedly flew them into dangerous areas.