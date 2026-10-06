Not BMW: This Brand Won JD Power's Award For Best Driver Assist Tech In A Premium Car

Modern cars are incorporating increasingly complex driver assistance technology, with the changes being driven partly by global government legislation and partly by consumer demand. However, finding the right balance of cutting-edge tech and driver convenience while accommodating all of the different systems that are being demanded by global regulators is a very difficult task. A new report from J.D. Power suggests that some carmakers are doing a better job of striking the right balance than others.

In its 2026 U.S. Tech Experience Index (TXI) Study, BMW received the third highest score from survey respondents for its tech innovation. Genesis, which is owned by Hyundai Motor Group, took the second place spot, but Cadillac took the crown as the most innovative premium brand for driver assistance tech.

In addition to being the best-ranked brand, Cadillac also won an award for the Escalade, which was crowned the top premium model for comfort and convenience. According to the report, its camera rear-view mirror technology stood out as being particularly well-liked by drivers.

Although Cadillac scored the highest of any eligible premium brand and therefore was crowned the winner in the premium category, it was outscored by both Tesla and Rivian in J.D. Power's survey data. However, the outlet said that both EV brands did not not meet the eligibility requirements to qualify for an award, leaving Cadillac to take the win.

The highest-ranked mass market brand for tech innovation was Hyundai, which scored only marginally lower than BMW in the overall brand rankings. GMC and Kia took second and third place in the mass-market segment, respectively.