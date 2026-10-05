Abandoned For Decades, This WWII Fighter Plane Is Being Restored On A British Driveway

When it comes to the plethora of aircraft operated throughout World War II, there aren't many left lying around outside of museums. Some have been purchased and restored by private collectors as Warbirds, while most have long been lost to the ravages of time, though the U.S. maintains a rather large collection of retired aircraft at various airplane boneyards in the nation's deserts. Every once in a while, a private person comes along and restores a long-lost WWII aircraft to working order, which is the case for one lucky Hawker Hurricane.

Julian Mitchell has spent the last six years restoring a Hurricane produced in 1941, and he's done it out of his workshop and garage at his home in Kirtlington, Oxfordshire, England. The Hurricane was one of the most iconic British fighters of WWII, where it proved its worth at the Battle of Britain. Throughout that long German bombing campaign in 1940, Hurricanes were responsible for inflicting 60 percent of all German Luftwaffe losses, making it the so-called "unsung hero of the Battle of Britain."

Mitchell's passion for restoring a Hurricane stems from his love of the aircraft he purchased as a restoration project in 2020. He's been working on it ever since, and it needs plenty of TLC to get the job done. After the war, Mitchell's Hurricane was scrapped, winding up on a farmstead in Toronto, Canada. It made its way back to the United Kingdom in the 1980s and was sold a few times before it landed in Mitchell's garage. After six years, he's about 60 percent finished with the restoration, and while there's a lot of work left to do, the Hurricane may one day fly again.