Startup Gives Cargo Ship Diesel Engines An AI-Powered Hydrogen Upgrade

There is compelling evidence that supports the claim that Earth is warming as a result of climate change. According to NASA, the planet is warming at 10 times the rate it did at the end of the last ice age. While green energy initiatives like solar, wind, and hydroelectric power can start to move our energy demands away from fossil fuels, we still overwhelmingly rely on these fuels for transport. About 10 percent of transport emissions can be directly attributed to shipping, accounting for 3 percent of all global CO2 emissions. Hydrogen is a cleaner option, but the world's first 100% hydrogen-powered marine engine is only just ready for real-world operations.

That's why the new system developed by California startup Newlight Marine Technologies Inc. could be so important. Instead of replacing diesel engines entirely, the new approach adds hydrogen-burning capability to the engines that cargo ships already use. It's probably not surprising to find that AI has a role to play in the new system. The system relies on an AI-guided controller to inject small amounts of hydrogen into the diesel and continually adjust the mix in real time. We cover how this works in more detail later, but in a recent 8,500-nautical-mile trial, the results showed a substantial improvement in fuel economy, and emissions were also greatly reduced.

The shipping industry is already struggling to "go green," with slow progress being made towards industry targets. And while the new system isn't going to be a magic bullet that solves the crisis overnight, it does have one big advantage over other technological approaches — it can be retrofitted to vessels in a matter of weeks without dry-docking or major engine modifications, or even stopping normal operations.