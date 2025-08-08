Electric Cargo Ships: How Do They Work?

There are over 100,000 cargo ships of different types and sizes sailing the world's oceans daily. Each one is an important link that bridges nations through trade and commerce by carrying supplies, raw materials, and finished goods from one port to the next. Travelling thousands of nautical miles across some of the busiest and sometimes dangerous waterways, a cargo ship can take more than two weeks to cross the Pacific Ocean alone. The majority of cargo ships plying the shipping lanes use diesel power plants, but a new type of vessel called the electric cargo ship has been developed and uses batteries to run its engines.

Similar to electric vehicles, there are two different types of electric-powered ships now being used. The first is the hybrid type, which uses two power sources, a conventional combustion engine and electric motors that use electricity, and can be used individually or in parallel with each other to run both the propulsion and auxiliary systems. The other kind are the fully electric-powered ships that utilize batteries as their only energy source. These batteries then power the electric motors, navigation, and other equipment.

For the fully electric cargo ships, these operate by having a large cache of batteries, normally of the lithium-ion type, which are designed to provide enough power for a journey, plus provisions for emergency power. The two biggest electric ships, the Yara Birkeland from Norway and the Greenwater 01 from China, utilize different battery storage and charging configurations. The Yara Birkeland uses below-deck rooms to store its batteries, and gets its charge at terminals while it unloads its cargo at port, while the Greenwater 01 has its batteries in stowed containers, which are exchanged for fresh batteries, when it docks at various ports.