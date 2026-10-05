DIYer Recreated His Own F-14 Tomcat For $38K - It's Small, But Fast

One of the greatest pastimes is building and flying model airplanes, which folks have been doing for nearly a century. Typically, people will build from kits, reproducing famous aircraft like the legendary North American P-51 Mustang that helped the Allies achieve victory during World War II. Of course, the hobby isn't limited to military aircraft, but they nonetheless take up a large chunk. Almost all radio-controlled (RC) planes are small, propeller-driven aircraft that hobbyists fly for fun, at competitions, or to show off their work.

A rarer type of RC airplane is the one constructed and operated by Levi, an enthusiast who spent around $55,000 AUD ($35,000 USD) on his very own F-14 Tomcat, of "Top Gun" fame, though it's been out of service for some time. The United States Navy retired the F-14 Tomcat in 2006, bringing an end to the once-storied Naval fighter.

While no American F-14s remain in operation, as of this writing, that didn't stop Levi from creating his own. It doesn't just look right; it flies amazingly fast. Your typical RC plane flies around 70 mph, which is more than enough for most hobbyists. Levi's F-14 Tomcat RC plane hits speeds of 217 mph. That's significantly faster than anything you'd purchase at a hobby store, and the main reason is its dual intakes and large internal turbine engines.