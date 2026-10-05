Do Buoys Have Anchors? Here's How They Stay In Place

Whether you're looking at them in a large lake or the ocean coast, buoys are a familiar, frequent sight on the water. You often see them marking the boundaries of a boating lane or safe sections of beach waters, with distinct colors and patterns like orange for regulatory buoys, black and white for marking obstructions, or yellow for areas with special restrictions. Despite how they may appear, though, buoys aren't just floating aimlessly in the middle of nowhere. After all, if they were carried by nothing but the water, they'd almost certainly float away from the spots they're supposed to be marking. This is why, outside of your view, buoys are actually anchored down to the bottom of whatever body of water they're in.

It may seem like a buoy is just a random object floating on its own, but it's actually more like a balloon in the way it's anchored down to the seabed. By anchoring buoys in this way, they'll always stay exactly where they're supposed to be, ensuring they serve as vital markings for boaters, swimmers, fishers, and anyone else who regularly traverses the waters. Of course, those anchors can't keep a buoy down in perpetuity due to the stressful conditions of aquatic life, which is why they also need to be regularly maintained to ensure that job keeps getting done.