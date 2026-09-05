What Does A Buoy With Vertical Black & White Stripes Mean In Boating?

Although a boat may be a leisure or recreational vehicle, operating one still involves the same responsibility that comes with operating a car, motorcycle, or other such vehicle. One way boaters can ensure the safety of themselves, their passengers, and others with whom they share the water is to review the buoyage system established by the the International Association of Marine Aids to Navigation and Lighthouse Authorities (IALA). Knowing what various buoys indicate is as important for a boater as knowing what traffic signs indicate is for a driver. For example, one type of buoy you may encounter during a boat trip consists of one with black and white vertical stripes. In most circumstances, these buoys indicate there is some sort of obstruction or hazard between the location of the buoy and the shore.

Thus, to avoid an accident, a boater should not pass between the shore and a buoy with black and white vertical stripes. Be aware that, depending on the specific design, sometimes these types of buoys can be described as being solid white with black vertical stripes. They may be referred to as "inland waters obstruction markers."

It's also important to be aware that buoys could theoretically have different meanings based on local regulations. Along with consulting general guides, boaters should also consult any local resources to confirm a buoy's meaning. In some jurisdictions, buoys with black and white vertical stripes actually mark out the center of a channel.