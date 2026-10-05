Chlorofluorocarbons, or CFCs, have been in use in AC unit refrigerants for around a century. In 1928, General Motors inventor Thomas Midgley, Jr. synthesized the first CFCs in an attempt to replace methyl chloride, ammonia, and other dangerous gases that were used in the cooling systems of the time. However, it was later discovered that CFCs were made from harmful greenhouses gases that were found to contribute to a considerable gap in the ozone layer in Antarctica in the 1980s. As such, the industry pivoted away from them, instead choosing hydrofluorocarbon refrigerants such as R-32, which didn't have this effect on the o-zone layer.

Today, R-32 is a popular type of refrigerant, with more than 370 million systems that use it having been purchased across the globe. R-32 was popularized in a big way by air conditioner manufacturing heavyweight Daikin. Though Daikin wasn't the one to invent or produce this refrigerant first, it did pioneer the systems that use it. For instance, it developed the first-ever A.C. unit for homes that used R-32 refrigerant, and its EWAT-B series of air-cooled chillers, which were introduced in 2018, are 68% less harmful to the environment compared to air-conditioners using R-410A. Daikin, known for its relatively expensive air conditioners, was instrumental in making R-32 refrigerant use more widespread. It would go on to share patents, train global workers in the treatment and handling of R-32, and more.