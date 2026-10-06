Why You Can't Push Start A Car With An Automatic Transmission

Push-starting, which is also called bump-starting, works because in a moving car with a clutch, letting the clutch out causes the transmission to lock the spinning wheels to the engine's flywheel, which causes the crankshaft to move. When the engine starts spinning fast enough, the motion will kick off the standard combustion cycle.

It's a handy fix if you're dealing with a dead battery, or if you left your lights on and drained it. Unfortunately, it won't work with an automatic transmission. An automatic transmission has a torque converter that's driven by the engine. If the engine's not already on, the converter won't function. The hydraulic pump also won't work, meaning you can't mechanically connect the wheels back to the engine. Rolling a car with an automatic transmission will just lead to sloshing transmission fluid around against the impeller on the transmission, and it won't generate the force necessary to turn the engine and get the vehicle started.