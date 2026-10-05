Who Makes BlueStar Appliances And Where Are They Manufactured?

When you're shopping for new kitchen appliances, there are several different ways to approach the new purchase. Brand name is one of the easiest ways to narrow down your choices, though you could also key in on things like reviews and reliability ratings, with sites like Consumer Reports issuing annual rankings based on such factors.

Luxury appliances are a whole other thing, however. When you're operating in that higher-priced market, you'll need to drill deeper down and consider other potentially vital factors such as overall brand reputation and warranty coverage. In that capacity, BlueStar should check plenty of "brand-name-to-consider" boxes, as it offers one of the better warranties in the appliance game and is as well-regarded for quality as many of its competitors.

The BlueStar brand also checks another important box for many consumers these days, as it is owned by an American company that's been a player in the appliance market for the better part of the past 150 years. That company is Prizer-Painter Stove Works, which was founded in Reading, Pennsylvania in 1880. Prizer primarily operated in the oven and range section of the appliance market and debuted its BlueStar brand in 2002. BlueStar delivers restaurant-level quality to residential consumers, and its name has only grown in esteem in the years since. Its parent company, Prizer-Painter Stove Works, still calls the shots for the brand from its Blandon, Pennsylvania headquarters.