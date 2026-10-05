How Turbocharged Engines Have Changed From The '80s To Today

Alongside electrification, the widespread adoption of turbocharged engines has been one of the auto industry's largest shifts over the last 10 to 20 years. In fact, turbochargers have become so common that many casual drivers may not even realize their cars have one. This stands in stark contrast to the 1980s, when lots of cars proudly advertised their forced induction with loud graphics and distinct badging. You would also notice behind the wheel, as those '80s-era turbo cars drove a lot differently than the average turbo today.

The turbocharger, as we know it, has been around for a long time. In fact, the history of turbocharged car engines stretches back more than a hundred years, with the earliest examples debuting in the early 1900s. The first factory-produced turbocharged automobiles rolled off assembly lines in the early 1960s, but the auto industry only started using turbos more widely in the 1980s.

Those 1980s turbo vehicles were very different from their modern descendants. Broadly speaking, in the '80s, turbocharging was limited to sports cars and high-performance applications — and that's partly why automakers leaned so heavily into the "turbo" branding. Today, many high-performance cars still use turbochargers, but mainstream vehicles have fueled most of the growth, as automakers use turbos to maintain power output while downsizing engines to meet emissions and fuel economy targets.