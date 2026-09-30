NASA Chief Teases The Return Of The World's Fastest Spy Plane

When it comes to the history of American military aircraft, one could argue that the record-breaking Lockheed SR-71 Blackbird spy plane is the most recognizable ever. You could, perhaps, go even further and say that the Blackbird is simply one of the most iconic and important ever to fly. It has definitely earned its spot inside the Smithsonian Air and Space Museum.

Even though the SR-71 first flew more than 60 years ago, its shape still looks cutting-edge today, and many of the Blackbird's performance records still hold up. That's why it might be strange to hear that this legendary aircraft hasn't flown since 1999.

It now seems possible, however, that the SR-71 — or at least an experimental aircraft based on it –may be returning to the sky. NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman has expressed a strong interest in reviving NASA's X-plane program, and NASA has shown teaser images of a plane that looks quite similar to an SR-71. A revived X-plane program would be a big deal on its own, but what's really amped up speculation about the Blackbird itself returning is the fact that a historic SR-71 airframe recently disappeared from its home at a California museum.