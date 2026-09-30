NASA Chief Teases The Return Of The World's Fastest Spy Plane
When it comes to the history of American military aircraft, one could argue that the record-breaking Lockheed SR-71 Blackbird spy plane is the most recognizable ever. You could, perhaps, go even further and say that the Blackbird is simply one of the most iconic and important ever to fly. It has definitely earned its spot inside the Smithsonian Air and Space Museum.
Even though the SR-71 first flew more than 60 years ago, its shape still looks cutting-edge today, and many of the Blackbird's performance records still hold up. That's why it might be strange to hear that this legendary aircraft hasn't flown since 1999.
It now seems possible, however, that the SR-71 — or at least an experimental aircraft based on it –may be returning to the sky. NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman has expressed a strong interest in reviving NASA's X-plane program, and NASA has shown teaser images of a plane that looks quite similar to an SR-71. A revived X-plane program would be a big deal on its own, but what's really amped up speculation about the Blackbird itself returning is the fact that a historic SR-71 airframe recently disappeared from its home at a California museum.
Is the Blackbird really coming back?
In total, only 32 SR-71 Blackbirds were built, with the aircraft initially serving as a spy plane for the United States Air Force before entering service with NASA as part of its high-speed aeronautical research program. Over the decades, NASA's X-plane program has resulted in some rather strange aircraft, and in recent years, has been defined by planes like the X-59 supersonic research aircraft.
Administrator Jared Isaacman is pushing to reinvigorate the X-plane program to fly higher, faster, and farther than before and, thus, NASA's use of SR-71 imagery to promote the program isn't particularly notable or unexpected. The Blackbird, as we mentioned before, is one of the most iconic aircraft ever to fly, and a legendary example of America's air and space ingenuity.
What makes the Blackbird imagery more interesting, however, is the discovery that SR-71 tail number 844 was removed from public display at NASA's Armstrong Flight Research Center next to Edwards Air Force Base in Southern California. This particular aircraft was the last SR-71 built and the last Blackbird to fly, making it an ideal choice for restoration.
Possibilities abound
NASA has not revealed anything about the relocated SR-71 and how it might relate to the future of the X-plane program. Speculation includes the possibility that NASA is restoring the Blackbird as it was, that it will update the plane — perhaps for unmanned flight — or that NASA will use it as an engineering study for a future, high-speed X-plane design.
An Aviation Week report claims NASA has reached out to former SR-71 engineers for their assistance with this possible revival. This suggests something fairly substantial going on behind the scenes around this plane. Notably, a potential return to the skies for the Blackbird wouldn't be the only revival of an iconic Cold War-era American plane.
In May 2026, the United States Congress passed the Maverick Act, which aims to restore the Navy's beloved Grumman F-14 Tomcat fighter to flying condition. While the Maverick Act might bring back the Tomcat for heritage displays, NASA's possible Blackbird revival seems like it could be even more ambitious, with the SR-71 — or perhaps a plane based on its DNA — once again pushing the envelope in the sky.