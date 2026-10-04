Can You Use Makita Batteries With Mellif Power Tools?

Mellif has made a name for itself through its broad battery compatibility, as well as being one of several DeWalt alternatives that users love, but bear in mind that when it comes to using Makita battery packs, you should only charge them with appropriate Makita chargers. One hint to help avoid any complications is that many of Mellif's Makita-compatible products are listed as "tool only," meaning there's no battery included.

A lithium-ion battery pack like those made by Makita are more than just a plastic rail and a couple of power contacts. They also contain electronic circuitry that monitors the battery's condition, and the company is clear that using other batteries can cause havoc with the systems designed to protect the battery, charger, and tool.

That warning is largely meant to guide customers away from using imitation or third-party batteries with Makita tools, however, rather than discouraging the use of genuine Makita batteries in Mellif gear. Of course, before you commit to a purchase, you should check to make sure the Mellif listing specifically calls out Makita 18V compatibility, that your exact Makita pack is the stated battery type, and that it'll fit the new tool without requiring you to force it in. While a battery snapping into place in a Mellif tool doesn't necessarily mean it's compatible, it will need to fit snugly to properly power it.