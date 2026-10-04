How To Clean Your Refrigerator's Air Filter (And How Often You Should)

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Refrigerator air filters, also known as deodorizers, help keep your appliance smelling fresh. But over time, and with regular use, they become less effective as they get oversaturated. Leaving them unchecked can lead to mixed odors inside your fridge that seep into your food and make it unappetizing to eat. When this happens, you have two options depending on the type of refrigerator you have: replace your fridge deodorizer or clean it. The latter option is easier than you might think, and we'll break down how and when to do it.

Not all fridge models have a removable filter, but many do. To check what kind of air filter your specific refrigerator model has and where it is, consult the manufacturer's website, official YouTube channels, or your fridge manual for its care instructions. For example, the PAULTRA Frigidaire Refrigerator Air Filter works with dozens of Frigidaire refrigerator models, including the Gallery Side by Side and Professional Side.

If you're wondering where you can likely find the deodorizer on your refrigerator, LG mentions that its air filters are commonly found in the upper, middle section of its interior. Similarly, Whirlpool notes that its filters are in the upper part of its compartment. Samsung says its air filters are on the back of the fridge compartment, while some models have them in the middle of the fridge. On the other hand, Discount Filter Store says brands like Frigidaire tend to have them behind their fresh food section.