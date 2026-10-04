How To Clean Your Refrigerator's Air Filter (And How Often You Should)
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Refrigerator air filters, also known as deodorizers, help keep your appliance smelling fresh. But over time, and with regular use, they become less effective as they get oversaturated. Leaving them unchecked can lead to mixed odors inside your fridge that seep into your food and make it unappetizing to eat. When this happens, you have two options depending on the type of refrigerator you have: replace your fridge deodorizer or clean it. The latter option is easier than you might think, and we'll break down how and when to do it.
Not all fridge models have a removable filter, but many do. To check what kind of air filter your specific refrigerator model has and where it is, consult the manufacturer's website, official YouTube channels, or your fridge manual for its care instructions. For example, the PAULTRA Frigidaire Refrigerator Air Filter works with dozens of Frigidaire refrigerator models, including the Gallery Side by Side and Professional Side.
If you're wondering where you can likely find the deodorizer on your refrigerator, LG mentions that its air filters are commonly found in the upper, middle section of its interior. Similarly, Whirlpool notes that its filters are in the upper part of its compartment. Samsung says its air filters are on the back of the fridge compartment, while some models have them in the middle of the fridge. On the other hand, Discount Filter Store says brands like Frigidaire tend to have them behind their fresh food section.
Steps to clean your refrigerator's air filter
You'll want to consult your manufacturer for more specific care instructions, as they vary greatly. Brands like LG caution against using water to clean their fridge air filters; Samsung recommends soaking its deodorizers entirely in warm water for up to four hours, rinsing them, then drying them completely before returning them to the fridge. To dry an LG fridge air filter, you could use a blow dryer or place it in direct sunlight, ideally for about eight hours. If you own a Samsung appliance, that guidance applies to both its single and twin filters, although the company's single-cartridge filters do not require a screwdriver to remove. Samsung also discourages cleaning its refrigerator air filters with harsh chemical cleaners, since they can damage the product. When you put your dry air filter back in your refrigerator, seal it properly — otherwise, you risk air leaks.
Just as there are things you can do to get the most out of your refrigerator's typical lifespan, you can also use a couple of tricks when you don't have the time to replace the filter yet. Whirlpool suggests adding a cup of baking soda in a shallow container to help reduce odors. But take note: Southern Living says you may need to replace it after just a month, depending on how smelly your fridge gets. Alternatively, you can also get something like the $24.99 Purriko Refrigerator Deodorizer, which is meant to last for years.
How often should you clean your refrigerator's air filter?
How often you should clean your fridge's air filter depends on how you use it. KitchenAid recommends replacing its fridge air filters outright every half a year, but Samsung is a little more conservative with its guidance, stating you can simply clean its filters every six months to a year and replace them only when they're no longer effective. However, your mileage may vary; if you keep a frequently stocked refrigerator featuring many foods that carry strong smells, such as onions, chances are your fridge deodorizer will need more frequent attention.
Both Electrolux and Frigidaire — a brand owned by Electrolux, in fact — advise changing your filter every six months, but both brands offer models with filter status indicators that tell you when your filter needs to be changed. For example, on some Frigidaire Gallery models, like the Frigidaire Gallery 28 Cu. Ft. Standard-Depth French Door Refrigerator (GRFS2853AF), it appears as a red warning light that says "Replace Air Filter" on the water dispenser area on the fridge door. Electrolux also offers one-time purchases for air filter replacements, as well as subscriptions that kick in every three or six months. Its PureAdvantage filters range between roughly $18 and $21, but you can get them at a discount with a subscription.
After you've taken care of your air filter, it's not a bad idea to perform other routine fridge maintenance, like on the water dispenser, which you should generally clean every two months — or sooner, of course, if you notice the water coming out of it doesn't taste or smell right. Don't forget to tackle any grime, smudges, fingerprints, or other types of dirt stuck to your fridge.