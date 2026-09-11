How To Clean Your Refrigerator's Water Dispenser (And How Often You Should)
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While it's important to clean your entire house, there's one area that needs extra attention because it's where you prepare your food: your kitchen. Kitchen appliances, especially those that we use every day, like our refrigerator, should be kept clean. Many modern refrigerators now have extra features, like built-in water dispensers and fancy ice makers. But if you want to be able to safely consume the water, you'll need to clean them regularly to avoid mold or bacteria.
When cleaning your refrigerator water dispenser, everything you need is likely already in your home. However, the cleaning method depends on how the water is supplied. Some refrigerators have a removable internal tank, while others connect directly to a water supply. For built-in water tanks, you'll need a sponge, mild detergent, and a cloth for drying.
If your refrigerator water supply is connected to a wall, you'll want to grab a screwdriver, a funnel small enough to fit your tubing, a bowl, and a clean, soft brush, like a toothbrush. Next, you'll want to be within reach of water and distilled white vinegar. If you don't have any on hand, you can get 16 fluid ounces of Amazon Saver White Vinegar Distilled for just $1.16. This will be enough for one round of cleaning. White vinegar's ability to dissolve mineral deposits caused by hard water also makes it ideal for all kinds of household cleaning, including removing stains from car windows.
Steps to clean your fridge water dispenser
If your fridge water dispenser's water supply is connected to the wall, you'll need to shut it off first. Common locations are under the sink or in a crawl space. Next, use your screwdriver to remove the lock on the tubing and disconnect the line. Using the funnel, pour most of the bottle of distilled vinegar into the tube, which is the equivalent of two cups. Don't use up everything, since you may need a little bit to scrub the nozzle later on.
Let the vinegar stay in the line for up to 10 minutes. Put the bowl under your refrigerator dispenser nozzle, press the dispenser like you would normally, and keep doing so until the vinegar is finished. Then, return the tubing to the water supply and screw back the lock. Lastly, you're going to want to clean the dispenser nozzle itself. To do this, get your brush or sponge, dip it into the distilled vinegar, and gently scrub any visible mineral deposits. Once you're satisfied, put the bowl back into the tray or catch area and run the water dispenser like normal to flush out the vinegar.
For refrigerator models with tanks inside, the process is more straightforward. After emptying it, remove it entirely, including the rubber ring. Next, wash it by hand with mild detergent and water before drying with a cloth. Afterward, refill it with water before returning it.
How often you should clean your refrigerator water dispenser
With your refrigerator manual, you can check for the manufacturer's recommended cleaning schedule. For example, Bosch recommends doing a deep clean every two months. Apart from regular deep cleaning, you should also make it a habit to watch for any changes in your water's quality. In some cases, visible mold, weird tastes, or smells can be indications that you don't need to wait until your next scheduled cleaning.
As with any appliance, how often you should clean your refrigerator depends on your situation. To start with, the design of your refrigerator water dispenser can be more prone to getting dirty than others. Second, where you live can impact the rate that you need to clean, especially if you are based in a humid environment where mold is prone to multiplying. In areas with hard water, limescale can build up similar to what you can find on washing machines. Lastly, each household will have different usage frequencies. If you have a bigger household or use it professionally, it can lead to more buildup faster.
If you've cleaned your dispenser and still find yourself sipping on water that doesn't quite taste right, it might also be time to swap out the filter. Bosch recommends you replace refrigerator filters every half year or so.