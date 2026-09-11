How To Clean Your Refrigerator's Water Dispenser (And How Often You Should)

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While it's important to clean your entire house, there's one area that needs extra attention because it's where you prepare your food: your kitchen. Kitchen appliances, especially those that we use every day, like our refrigerator, should be kept clean. Many modern refrigerators now have extra features, like built-in water dispensers and fancy ice makers. But if you want to be able to safely consume the water, you'll need to clean them regularly to avoid mold or bacteria.

When cleaning your refrigerator water dispenser, everything you need is likely already in your home. However, the cleaning method depends on how the water is supplied. Some refrigerators have a removable internal tank, while others connect directly to a water supply. For built-in water tanks, you'll need a sponge, mild detergent, and a cloth for drying.

If your refrigerator water supply is connected to a wall, you'll want to grab a screwdriver, a funnel small enough to fit your tubing, a bowl, and a clean, soft brush, like a toothbrush. Next, you'll want to be within reach of water and distilled white vinegar. If you don't have any on hand, you can get 16 fluid ounces of Amazon Saver White Vinegar Distilled for just $1.16. This will be enough for one round of cleaning. White vinegar's ability to dissolve mineral deposits caused by hard water also makes it ideal for all kinds of household cleaning, including removing stains from car windows.