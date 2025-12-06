This Cheap DIY Method Helps Get Rid Of Hard Water Stains On Your Car's Windshield And Windows

Keeping a car, truck, or SUV clean can sometimes feel like an endless task, even if you follow all the DIY car cleaning tips. After all, the moment you finish giving those vehicles a good rub-down, they start collecting dirt, dust, and grime again as you traverse every road. They're even subjected to those elements if you simply leave the vehicle parked in your driveway.

While a little grime is not always noticeable to the naked eye, a dirty windshield is far more difficult to ignore, especially because it can sometimes limit visibility on roadways. When glares from the sun and headlights come into play, it can make driving downright dangerous. That's particularly true when it comes to hard water stains on a windshield, which can be difficult to remove, even with a good car wash.

In fact, just washing your car may contribute to the buildup of hard water, which generally results from the collection of dissolved calcium and magnesium, minerals that are often left behind after water evaporates. Once hard water stains set in, they can be pretty difficult to remove, even with car cleaning solutions. There are other methods to remove those stains from your windshield, of course, with DIYers using everything from lemon juice to steel wool to get rid of hard water. There is, however, a safer and, perhaps, easier way to remove hard water stains from a windshield using just water and distilled white vinegar. Here's how.