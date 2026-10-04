Which Appliances Are Worth Getting An Extended Warranty For?

If you are buying a new appliance like a refrigerator, smart TV, washer, or dryer, you may have considered getting an extended warranty for it. It makes sense, especially if you want extended coverage for components not covered by the manufacturer's warranty. The idea is simple, you pay an additional amount upfront and save on any future repairs within the extended warranty period. But, as surprising as it may sound, an extended warranty is not the best option for every appliance.

Of course, there are some appliances where getting an extended warranty is worth the additional upfront payment. These include the ones that are relatively complex and more expensive to repair. The risk of failure, or how likely the appliance is to develop issues down the line, is another aspect you must consider. For example, smart appliances that offer advanced features like automated functions and remote control are more likely to fail than their older, more straightforward counterparts. Based on these factors, it makes sense to get an extended warranty for refrigerators, air conditioners, washing machines, dryers, dishwashers, and other similar appliances. Basically, any that are complex, have a higher failure rate, or are costly to repair/replace.

On the other hand, critics point out that extended warranties are not the best choice every time. A New York Times report highlights that when it comes to tech gadgets and appliances, the average payout rate is just about 24%, while that for health insurance stands at 90%.