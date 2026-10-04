The UK Has Fired The World's Deadliest Torpedo From A Robotic Sub

In May of 2026, the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom entered into an agreement called the AUKUS Pillar 2. The agreement sought to develop "cutting-edge payloads and enabling systems for AUKUS partners' Uncrewed Undersea Vehicles (UUVs)." The goal was to achieve a delivery date sometime in 2027 with a specific focus on technologies that would extend the capabilities of UUVs utilized by the three partner nations of the AUKUS agreement.

One of the biggest achievements of AUKUS Pillar II occurred on September 13, 2026, with the launch of an Mk. 48 heavyweight torpedo, dubbed the deadliest torpedo in the world. British Underwater Test & Evaluation Center in Scotland conducted the test, and while the torpedo wasn't modified, making it a run-of-the-mill Mk. 48 MOD 7, the vehicle that fired it was anything but typical. That's because the Mk. 48 originated inside a British XV Excalibur UUV, marking the first time an uncrewed vessel deployed the heavyweight torpedo.

It was a proof of concept, highlighting the capability to utilize the American-made torpedo inside a foreign ally's UUV, and it was successful. Both the U.K. and Australia outfit their militaries with the American torpedo, so it's not unusual that the Mk. 48 was fired from a British asset. What was remarkable was the fact that the torpedo integrated easily into the automated vessel, demonstrating weapon interchangeability between the allied nations of the AUKUS Pillar 2 agreement.